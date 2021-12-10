The price outlook for Bitcoin and Ethereum

With Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) ed Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) which are recording a muted trend, here is the point of view of four analysts on the two main cryptocurrencies in the world by market capitalization.

What happened

Michaël van de Poppe, a well-known cryptocurrency analyst based in Amsterdam, believes that Bitcoin is in good shape after bouncing off a crucial area and could continue to rise to reach the $ 53,600 level; the analyst believes the Bitcoin bull market will continue.

#Bitcoin made a bounce from the crucial area, that’s good. Looks like continuation to $ 53.6K. pic.twitter.com/vBW7R5qucR – Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) December 8, 2021

Justin Bennett, a cryptocurrency analyst and trader with over 93,000 Twitter followers, said Bitcoin looks set to test the $ 53,000 level this week.

$ BTC is still on track to test $ 53k this week. pic.twitter.com/XxOkWyq1il – Justin Bennett (@JustinBennettFX) December 8, 2021

The crypto analyst known under the pseudonym of Altcoin Sherpa he thinks that Ethereum is bullish and that in the short term it will outperform Bitcoin, while BTC will continue to have a volatile trend.

Also, the cryptocurrency analyst Benjamin Cowen noted that Ethereum is “in great shape”, while the fact that Bitcoin did not have a parabolic trend in the fourth quarter of this year is a bullish sign ahead of next year.

#Bitcoin not going parabolic in Q4 is bullish for next year. – Benjamin Cowen (@intocryptoverse) December 8, 2021

Because it is important

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, was unable to take advantage of the relief rally after hitting the $ 51,000 level earlier this week. The world’s leading cryptocurrency is down 28% from its all-time high of $ 68,789.63 in November.

Ethereum, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has outperformed Bitcoin since the beginning of the year following the rise in popularity of non-fungible tokens (NFT).

Since the beginning of the year, the return of Ethereum was 494.3%, while that of Bitcoin was 68.6%.

Arrow Glacier, an update to the Ethereum network, will become operational starting December 9: the update should facilitate the transition of the platform from the proof-of-work to the proof-of-stake protocol.

Price movement

At the time of publication, Bitcoin was in the daily red by 1.9% at $ 49,524 and Ethereum was down -0.6% to $ 4,341.83.