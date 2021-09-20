the price slips below $ 44,000

It will be for the crackdown on the world of cryptocurrencies coming from the US authorities or due to the statements made in Europe by the ECB leaders, but the week of Bitcoin opened in the sign of the decline. The peak of over $ 52,000 reached and exceeded in the early days of the month now seems a distant memory, even more so the historical record of $ 64,888 in mid-April.

BTC down 7% in just one day

At the time this article is written and published, BTC is trading at $ 43,959 (source CoinDesk), marking a -7.45% in the last 24 hours. The change recorded during the month left behind is clearly visible in the graph below. As always, the decline could be followed by a sudden and significant rally.

Despite the trend observed recently, there are those who continue to remain optimistic about the future of Bitcoin in close proximity: according to Standard Chartered, the virtual currency will exceed $ 100,000 by the end of the year or at the latest. beginning of 2022. As always, we invite you to approach trading taking into account the risks associated with asset volatility and investment.

Discussions about the sustainability, from the environmental point of view, of the global infrastructure that keeps BTC’s decentralized network operational: a report published by Bloomberg estimates energy consumption on an annual basis at 91 TWh. To better understand its extent, it is what is necessary to meet the needs of an entire country like Pakistan.