The price war breaks out on Italy-Usa- Corriere.it flights

From Milan to New York all in Business, with few passengers and 15-20% lower fares compared to more convenient rivals, to even touch -72% on the more expensive ones. All using a smaller aircraft, nothing to do with double aisle or two-story ones. Enough to get to the Big Apple with lower costs and to sell tickets that, booking in time, are around 1,500 euros (round trip, taxes included), net of the promotional period (until 23 November) with a price of 1,200 euros .

Christian Vernet, number one of La Compagnie The Compagnie, a French carrier born in 2014, focuses on Northern Italy and from next 15 April inaugurates Malpensa-Newark, one of the airports of the US metropolis, using an Airbus A321neo: it is an efficient aircraft increasingly used by low cost companies because it consumes less, but instead of the 230 classic seats on board the transalpine company, there are 76 reclining armchairs to become beds, screens for on-board entertainment, Wi-Fi connection and other amenities. “It’s a bit like flying a private plane,” he says in an interview with Courier service Christian Vernet, number one of La Compagnie. “The boarding procedures are very fast, in ten minutes they are all on board – he calculates – and these days, with the coronavirus, the spacing between the seats is a further guarantee”.



Expand business connections also in Milan, after Paris, but at a time when the segment is considered by all to be “crippled” by the pandemic.

«Business traffic will be impacted because large and medium-sized companies have decided to reduce business travel, preferring virtual meetings on Teams, Webex, Zoom. But we think we have the right product not only for this range, but also for those who travel for holidays ».

When did you decide to focus on Milan?

“In mid-2020 we started studying the possible routes, we saw the map and it was natural to think of Malpensa-New York”.

Why?

“According to the volumes of business traffic in Europe, Milan is third, after London and Paris”.

So is Milan only interesting for business?

“Not only. It is also an interesting basin for leisure and “Vfr”, that is, those who move to meet relatives and friends, in New Jersey and in general on the American east coast ».

The Milan-New York route is difficult: the three major US airlines (Delta, American, United) and Emirates are already flying there and at that time there will also be Ita Airways.

“We are used to competition, it is more or less the same in Paris and where we have 22-23% of the business market en route to New York. We have the right product, even more so in the post-Covid world ».

In what sense?

«On board our plane there are 76 seats, all business, which can be reclined to become beds, with the right spacing, without having the approximately 240 passengers that usually accommodate the Airbus A321neo in an all Economy cabin. Not only that: with our flights, every procedure is quick, boarding takes a maximum of ten minutes. We notice all these characteristics that our customers like ».

So passengers now want to fly with few people?

«It is so. They do not want gatherings not only for the Covid issue, but also because the procedures are fast “.

But I repeat: competition is fierce in Milan.

“We are small, but we have a reasonable cost base. We don’t want to compete with Emirates ».

Do not compete with Emirates, however, by checking a return flight in the second half of April 2022 your Business costs 1,507 euros, that of Emirates 1,949. The difference isn’t that big.

«It is normal for companies already present to react to the new entrant by lowering their fares, but I can tell you that there are enough business passengers every day who are able to fill the seats offered for sale by the different companies on the Malpensa-New York route. And in any case they will never be able to offer our rates. We offer a different product: we offer an experience that is close to that of a private jet. Not to mention the characteristics of the plane we use ».

Meaning what?

“It is a new generation Airbus A321neo, single-aisle and fuel-efficient. Unlike the larger Airbus A380s that use Emirates or the A330s or Boeing 777/787s of other companies ».

What kind of travelers do you plan to capture?

“On the Milan-New York section we are thinking of 50% business and 50% leisure / Vfr because there is also a slice made up of the diaspora”.

How are the sales going?

«I would say well in the last 4-5 weeks and without having started advertising the route yet».

Are you thinking of agreements with other carriers, perhaps able to fill your plane with customers from other cities?

“Yes, with easyJet at Malpensa and Vueling at Paris-Orly”.

That is, for example, will a resident of Naples be able to fly with easyJet to Malpensa from April and then embark with La Compagnie to New York?

“Exactly. And with just one reservation ».

What is the main danger you see to your business model?

“The cost of kerosene. If it continues to rise, it is obvious that not even we could offer these low rates ».

Another possible problem concerns the fleet: you have two planes. How can you guarantee operation since an aircraft can have some problems?

«Meanwhile, the Airbus A321neo have proved to be so reliable in recent years that they have not given us any problems. In any case, we have the emergency plans in case something should happen: the passengers will be re-protected using the other plane or on other companies “.

Are you planning to increase the fleet?

«In 2022 the goal of the entire sector is to return to profitability. In 2023-2025 we do not exclude taking other planes, we look with interest at the Airbus A321XLR which covers greater distances so as to fly beyond New York or to start flights to other European cities “.

The A321 on transatlantic routes is used by you, by the American low cost JetBlue, by the Portuguese Tap. This is the future: smaller aircraft?

“I think this single-aisle aircraft will be used more and more between the two parts of the ocean for point-to-point routes not only for cost reasons, but also to reduce emissions.”

You will fly to Malpensa. Your A321neo can also move at Linate, without having the limitations of larger aircraft: would you be interested in operating connections with the USA from the Milan city airport?

“Sure, that would be great. But Linate has limitations by law (the Delrio decree, ed) which prohibit direct flights with destinations outside the EU. I honestly hope that this limit will be removed ».

