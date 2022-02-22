They spent more than 35 years of experience and Jennifer LopezThanks to her talent, she has positioned herself as one of the most influential women in Hollywood. In the same way, her love history is marked by all the commitments he had and, consequently, the unpayable rings that he received

Jennifer Lopez She has shown that in addition to being a beautiful woman, she is talented in whatever she sets out to do. A true artist who has been able to venture and stand out in all the places where she has been. In addition to her iconic songs, looks, and movies, her love life has also drawn attention.

Inevitably, he has always been in everyone’s eyes for his somewhat controversial and fleeting romances. However, in recent months, what surprised her the most was her breakup with Alex Rodríguez, but even more so, her second chance with Ben Affleck.

That new chance that they have given themselves has undoubtedly caused a stir on social networks without counting that, throughout her love history, the singer has received priceless rings valued in the thousands and even millions of dollars.

The priceless engagement rings Jennifer Lopez received

Taking a tour of his previous relationships, Jennifer Lopez received valuable and unquenchable rings from commitment that for one reason or another have been forgotten.

Although her first marriage to the Cuban actor and model Noah Ojani Noa only lasted 11 months, the Bronx Diva shone when she received a Pear-shaped diamond ring valued at $100,000.

For its part, it is worth remembering that Chris Judd was the American choreographer who won the heart of the actress from 1999 to 2001 and much more when he gave her a ring of emerald cut diamond, also valued at 100 thousand dollars.

Although at that time, they called off their engagement, Jennifer’s relationship with Ben Affleck Years ago it was one of the most attractive, but also one of the most controversial. With only a few months of dating, the actor had asked her to marry him by giving her a priceless 6.1 carat pink diamond ring by Harry Winston valued at 2.5 million dollars.

Impossible to forget his last relationship. Is about Alex Rodriguez, the former New York Yankees player who asked the Bronx Diva to marry him after 2 years of dating. He did it with a 15 carat ring approx $2 million. Although this love relationship did not end in the most amicable way, it is said that Jennifer keeps it.

However, of all his partners, the one who has spent the most money on the purchase of a ring was, without question, Mark Anthonywho did not hesitate to pay for an 8.5-carat diamond engagement ring, also from Harry Winston, but valued at no more and no less than 4 million dollars.

What do you think Jennifer Lopez has done with all her engagement rings?