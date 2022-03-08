the prices of the cheapest distributors in Ravenna

The race in fuel prices continues. International petrol and diesel prices started the week with a new leap, equal to more than 5 and 7 cents per liter, respectively. This is what is reported by the Price Observatory of the Ministry of Economic Development and elaborated by the Staffetta, which lists the distributors and the relative prices of fuels from all over Italy.

The most expensive petrol station in Ravenna, according to the prices reported on the site (updated on 8 March), is the Q8 in via Faentina: a liter of petrol costs 2.15 euros. Same price at the IP in viale Pertini. A little below, € 2.13, at Esso on Romea 1.915 km towards Bologna, at Esso in via Trieste and at Esso in via delle Industrie. A liter is paid 2.12 euros at the Q8 in via Faentina in Fornace Zarattini, but also at the IP in via Bussato and Eni in viale Europa. One cent less, 2.11 euros, at Eni in via Romea Nord, at Eni in via Ravegnana, at Q8 on the Adriatic (km 155 + 78 north side and 180 south side) and at via Naviglio, but also at Ip of via Faentina in Fornace Zarattini and of the Adriatica state road (km 161 + 153 towards Cervia).

The cheapest distributor, among those with prices updated in March, is Eni in via Destra Canale Molinetto, with a price of 1.91 euros per liter. It rises to 1.93 at Esso in via Dismano and at 1.95 at Beyfin in via delle Maone. 1.96, on the other hand, at Forini spa in via Romea Nord and at Q8 on the E45 km 233 + 538. It costs 1.97 euros per liter at the Ego in via Baiona and at the one in viale Virgilio in Lido Adriano.

Methane

Methane prices have also skyrocketed. Also according to the Observatory, the cheapest one is Eni in Viale Europa, with a very high price: 1.99 euros per liter. Same price at Eni in via Faentina, at Cpb energia italiana on the Adriatic km 53 towards Rimini, from Natali Gino on Romea and at Eni in via Ravegnana. Instead, it spikes at € 2.49 per liter at the Tap in Viale Europa.