The prices of the new Volkswagen T-Roc

The set-ups. The structure of the offer changes, starting from the setting up Life (standard equipped with adaptive cruise control, app-connect with wireless function, 16 “alloy wheels, 8” digital cockpit, Front assist with City emergency braking, LED daytime running lights, Park assist, Dab radio with display 8 “and multifunction leather steering wheel) and proceeds with the Style, (with a jump of 2,500 euros, which adds 17 “alloy wheels, Climatronic, digital cockpit, IQ Led Performance headlights, fog lights with cornering function, LED ambient lighting, chrome handrails, eco-leather upholstery, Artvelours seats with lumbar support ) and at the top proposes the R-Line, sportier (2,700 euros more than the Life, therefore 200 more than the Style, with equipment similar to the “median”, but with some differences such as the tinted rear windows and the sports steering wheel).

Volkswagen T-Roc restyling price list:

Gas

Volkswagen T-Roc 1.0 TSI Life 26,600 euros

Volkswagen T-Roc 1.0 TSI Style 29,100 euros

Volkswagen T-Roc 1.0 TSI R-Line 29,300 euros

Volkswagen T-Roc 1.5 TSI Life 29,100 euros

Volkswagen T-Roc 1.5 TSI Life Dsg 31,100 euros

Volkswagen T-Roc 1.5 TSI Style 31,600 euros

Volkswagen T-Roc 1.5 TSI Style DSG 33,600 euros

Volkswagen T-Roc 1.5 TSI R-Line 31,800 euros

Volkswagen T-Roc 1.5 TSI R-Line DSG 33,800 euros

Diesel

Volkswagen T-Roc 2.0 TDI Life 30,600 euros

Volkswagen T-Roc 2.0 TDI Style 33,100 euros

Volkswagen T-Roc 2.0 TDI R-Line 33,300 euros

Volkswagen T-Roc 2.0 TDI Life Dsg 34.900 euros

Volkswagen T-Roc 2.0 TDI Style Dsg 37,400 euros

Volkswagen T-Roc 2.0 TDI Style Dsg 4Motion 39,300 euros

Volkswagen T-Roc 2.0 TDI R-Line Dsg 37,600 euros

Volkswagen T-Roc 2.0 TDI R-Line Dsg 4 Motion 39,500 euros