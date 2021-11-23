Tech

The prices of the new Yamaha TMAX and TMAX Tech MAX

TMAX 2022 stays true to the original idea that made it one of Yamaha’s best-selling models. The combination of a twin-cylinder engine mounted on a motorcycle frame with an ideal weight balance, hidden by a sporty bodywork is what explains the long-lasting success of this maxi-scooter. In view of 2022, the TMAX is updated and sees the arrival of a more compact, motorcycle-inspired body, which features a new nose with air intakes and protruding aerodynamic wings, in addition to the double LED headlight, with indicators of integrated direction. All body components have been redesigned to give this best-seller a more dynamic look. In addition to the new sporty nose, the TMAX features a brand new windshield that contributes to the new look and improves ride comfort as well as a slimmer middle section that improves the rider’s mobility. The newly designed, smoother rear section with T-design LED light emphasizes clean, sporty lines. The new boomerangs and redesigned rear shield panels blend with the rest of the new bodywork to give the 2022 model a more modern look. News also regarding suspensions, connectivity and electronics. Here you can learn more about everything you need to know.

