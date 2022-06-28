“The Pride must be more than a day”; this was the 2022 LGBT+ March

By Tonantzin Montzerrat/@Montzerrat_AT

After two years of isolation, the 44th edition of the LGBT+ Pride March 2022which had not been able to be held in person due to the pandemic, although last year a small block of people met in a hybrid way, this Saturday June 25 was held in Mexico City without any restrictions, returning to the streets with more force than previous editions.

Around nine o’clock in the morning dozens of attendees were already gathered in the streets of the Historical Centerfrom the Angel of Independence, Reform and until the Plinthbecause at an early hour 121 couples who participated in the community weddings that the Mexico City a day before in Civil registration They went to pick up their marriage certificate.

Although the event was planned to start at 12 in the afternoon with the participation of the JChief of Government Claudia Sheinbaum for its inauguration or the acclaimed flag, the tour presented delays due to the large number of people, starting around 1:15 in the afternoon.

As part of the activities planned for this march, the Committee IncludesTwho are the organizers XLIV LGBTTTIQ + Pride March of the Mexico Cityspoke at about 10:30 on the Impulse stage to talk about the rights of diversity and remember the beginning of the fight in 1977 when they met for the first time to march for the rights of diversity.



Among the participants were Geraldina González de la Vega, president of the Council to Prevent and Eliminate Discrimination of Mexico City, Martha Delgado Peralta, Undersecretary for Human Rights and Multilateral Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Deputy Salma Luevano Luna, president of the Diversity Commission from the Chamber of Deputies, Andrea Pérez Felipe, Lencha March and the IncludesT Committee, Natalia Lane from the Support Center for Trans Identities and the IncludesT Committeeamong other people.

Likewise, it was mentioned that the celebration of the pride It is not just dressing up in colors and profiting from the movement: “It is not coming to dress up as a rainbow for tomorrow to be homophobic, transphobic, lesbophobic. To profit socially and economically with the Pride is not to be inclusive, that is to be false. Celebrating Pride should be more than a day or a month, it is recognizing diversity”mentioned Geraldine Gonzalez.

“The difference is celebrated and the systems of oppression must be overthrown, without that objective, the pride only embeds itself and transforms itself into that system of oppression that it seeks to combat and that is not what was sought. It is not what the compañeras who resisted, who for the first time took to the streets in 1977”, added Geraldine.



In addition, on the same stage, the Impulse team presented a brief conference to talk about respect for children and adolescents of diversity, they also presented the cast MentiDrags, Vedette and MMF, who invited the public to attend their plays in which they touch on polyamory and love in all its forms.



After having concluded these activities, the long-awaited starting signal was given around 1:15 in the afternoon, which was at the hands of the Head of Government Sheinbaum Y Patricia Mercado, Ophelia Pastrana, Maca Carriedo, Yuriria Sierra, Ana Francis Mor, Sheyla Ferrera, Alejandra Bogue and Genaro Lozanoamong others, who as part of their statement asked the head of government that their demands and needs should be heard; “Our demands must be heard, please, doctor, we ask you to listen to the needs of the colleagues of diversity and of the LGTB people of this city”.

Meanwhile, in the streets you could see various badges that people showed with pride and courage, because on the one hand they demanded their rights, respect and tolerance towards diversity and also through posters they showed their joy, inclusion and freedom to be there. .



Finally, many people gathered early in the Zócalo to witness the concert that had been prepared to celebrate diversity and inclusion, in which multiple stars participated, including Flor Amargo, Christian Chavez, Ale Ley, Michelle Rodriguez, Regina Blandon, Manu Nna, Alvaro Cueva, Maca Carriedo, Regina Orozcoamong others, however the presentations had a brief delay because around 6:30 in the afternoon the rain interrupted the event, however it was not a reason for people to stop celebrating.

So far, it is estimated that about 250 thousand people of which there is a white balance, only fainting was reported, however no aggressions or incidents were reported.