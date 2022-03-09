The pride of Channing Tatum with Zoë Kravitz for his role in The Batman

the last movie of Zoe Kravitz, batmanstarring Robert Pattinson as Gotham’s vigilante, it grossed over $250 million worldwide in its opening weekend, proving to be both a box-office hit and one that critics and fans alike admire.

Among these fans is channing tatumthe star of MagicMike, who is a huge fan of Batman and is genuinely dazzled by his partner’s talent Zoe Kravitz, whom he dates a year ago, in the role of Catwoman. “He’s been telling her friends how proud he is of Zoë for her role in the Batman movie,” a source tells People magazine, adding, “He’s a huge fan of her performance.”

Zoë Kravitrz and Robert Pattinson at the premiere of The Batman (2022)

Kravitz plays Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, in batmanwhere she becomes a henchman of the vigilante, motivated by mutual interests, facing a series of mysterious murders and puzzles carried out by the Riddler (paul dano), which attempts to bring to light the truth of what is happening in Gotham, with extremely tragic consequences.

The family of Zoë, daughter of the singer Lenny Kravitz and the actress Lisa Bonet, seems to be proud of her performance on the big screen. Her partner, Tatum, and her ex-stepfather Jason Momoa (although it is rumored that he might reconcile with Lisa Bonet), they traveled to the film’s world premiere in New York last week to show their support.

Momoa shared photos on Instagram last Monday in which he can be seen with Tatum preparing to board a plane. “So excited @channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO. @thebatman premiere finally. I’m beyond proud of you @zoeisabellakravitz,” wrote the actor who plays Aquaman.

Related news

At the Batman event, Momoa had kind words for the Magic Mike star, calling him a “wonderful” person. “Oh yeah,” he told People when asked if he approved of Kravitz’s boyfriend. “Let’s hope he’s here, or he’ll be in trouble,” Momoa joked about Tatum’s attendance at the premiere.

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum dating

Tatum and Kravitz began dating in January 2021, after Kravitz cast Tatum in the film Pussy Island, in which she will make her directorial debut. At the time, their relationship was reported to be strictly platonic, but in August, it was confirmed that the two stars were dating after being spotted enjoying bike rides, museum visits, and coffee dates.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!