The pride of Channing Tatum with Zoë Kravitz for his role in The Batman

the last movie of Zoe Kravitz, batmanstarring Robert Pattinson as Gotham’s vigilante, it grossed over $250 million worldwide in its opening weekend, proving to be both a box-office hit and one that critics and fans alike admire.

Among these fans is channing tatumthe star of MagicMike, who is a huge fan of Batman and is genuinely dazzled by his partner’s talent Zoe Kravitz, whom he dates a year ago, in the role of Catwoman. “He’s been telling her friends how proud he is of Zoë for her role in the Batman movie,” a source tells People magazine, adding, “He’s a huge fan of her performance.”

