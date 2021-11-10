the priest who upsets Pope Francis on pedophile priests – Libero Quotidiano





Don Patrizio Coppola it would punish pedophiles in no uncertain terms. And he says it plainly to The mosquito, the radio program on Radio 24. Here the clergyman in front of the French scandal blurts out: “The pedophile priests? Have you seen what is happening in France? It is shameful, I would put the pedophile priests in the ‘clappo’, the gallows, not from the head but from the head of their p *** o because they have to feel the pain they do to children. I’d put them on their dick’s head to know the damage they’re doing. This is the end they have to do. “The reference is to the accusations about” beyond 300 thousand victims of pedophile priests“which overwhelmed the Church in France.





According to Coppola, the perpetrators of these abuses must be castrated, because “they deserve nothing”. But the don does not forget even a little dig at the Holy See: “This Church allows these to celebrate the Eucharist while we say no to separated people. Is it right for you? “.





But according to Coppola, a Campania priest from Solofra, in the province of Avellino, the Church should also open up on the self ***. “The temptations he explains – there are many, but I respect the promise of chastity. I respect it with a lot of effort”. A counter-current parish priest, Coppola, known for having even founded the first university for video games.



