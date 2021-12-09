The primacy does not mask Juventus’ urgency for the future: a world-class 9

Juventus won with a goal from Moise Kean but Moise Kean came out amidst the whistles of the stadium. A story that has many facets and that can be summarized in a fundamental concept in view of the future: the bianconeri have a problem with the center forward. Because the former Everton and Paris Saint-Germain player was inexplicably awarded as a man of the match when he instead devoured precious opportunities to close the practice. When out of four uncomplicated scoring he missed three.

Is Morata a top player?

The great teams, throughout Europe, have always had top scorers who know how to drag them out of difficult times. Cristiano Ronaldo was for this Juventus, Kean or Alvaro Morata are not today. The Spaniard is always in the limbo of the player who fails to make the leap in quality. Can he really do it then? It seems to play too much on emotion, impregnable when in full enthusiasm but in a black hole of trivial errors when it loses confidence and self-esteem. This is why Juventus has a problem with 9, not because of the absolute values ​​of Kean and Morata but because they are not (now? Also in the future?) At the level of the great ones.

You need a number 9

This is why Juventus urgently needs to buy a number 9. They will not redeem Alvaro Morata, in fact they have borrowed him with 20 million euros for two years. For Kean the investment is made, but between the Champions League lists and for Serie A, there is also some reasoning behind the return of the striker from England. Having said that without the Champions League that will come, in the event, the money for investments would risk missing, here is that the capital increase made now by Exor requires Juventus to try to find a center forward as soon as possible. The feeling is that it will inevitably end the season like this, even if it will be hard to dream unless both of them do the expected shot as a top player and as a decisive center-forward on nights when everything seems to be turning for the worst. Dusan Vlahovic seems the right name but the competition has convincing arguments for Fiorentina who, in turn, seem to intend this time to make him go elsewhere than Serie A, compared to Juventus. Who will have to look for a 9 from a qualitative leap in front. And he can no longer be wrong.