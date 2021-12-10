The primacy of Grandi di Calcinato: exporting rice to China

Do you want to advertise on this site?

Marcello Gabana Holding grows in numbers and sustainability e in 2021 it opens to sales of its rice also in China. “The quantities are still small, but it is almost a miracle, since we are the only ones who have succeeded»Comments the president Daniela Grandi who underlines how the Italian varieties destined for the Dragon go strong in Italian or luxury restaurants.

Certainly a “good shot” for Great Rice, fourth Italian producer and spearhead of the Calcinato company: in 2020, the spa saw a rise in the production value of 24.1 million, with a jump of 3.5 over 2019 (the agri-food sector is worth 24.5 million, including the Grandi & Gabana estates, 0.4 million). And saw the return to profit (+ 24 thousand euros) after 2019 (-816 thousand euros).

A growth due to the purchasing dynamics of the raw material but also to the greater appeal across borders: today the export share is worth 40% of the turnover and has its main markets USA, Slovenia, Brazil, Germany and Spain, where in 2020 it recorded a jump of 42%. “The starting point of our future remains Grandi Riso, in which we want to continue to invest to increase margins and the bond with the territory, which together with the quality of the product are our added value”, continues Grandi, who rattles off the data of the other companies. On the one hand, the ecology sector, which between Ecoplant (recovery platform), Gelab (analysis company) and Gedit (landfills) in 2020 is worth a total of 22.7 million, with increasing revenues and profits.

On the other, the real estate one, which in 2020 had a turnover of only 2.8 million compared to 3.1 in 2019, reflecting “the difficult period of the pandemic”. All in all, the 2020 aggregate data speak of a healthy group: the value of production is growing, reaching 50.1 million euros (+ 12%) against 44.5 in 2019, as well as Ebitda (+ 21%, equal to 10.7 million against 6.1 in 2019) but also passing through the increase in investments, which increased from 4.3 million in 2018 to 6.6 in 2019 up to 7 in 2020, largely destined for the technological development of Grandi Riso.

The prospects are also good for 2021. “We plan to close in line with 2020”, clarifies Daniela Grandi who focuses on the prospects for the ecological sector. “The Calcinato disposal plant is about to close within a few years but we want to remain in the sector, with investments to replace the disposal business with the recovery and regeneration of materials”. The group has launched the first sustainability report.

“Businesses must be sustainable because they are a heritage that must last over time “says Grandi, who sees in the report a tool to” think about the future “. But already putting a lot in common: in 2020, between biogas and photovoltaics, Gedit alone injected energy into the grid almost equal to that of the annual residential consumption of Calcinato, while Ecoplant, with the photovoltaic system, allows the group to avoid the ‘annual emission of 5.1 tons of CO2.

