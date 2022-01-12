the prime minister apologizes but the Labor party is calling for his resignation – Corriere.it

World

the prime minister apologizes but the Labor party is calling for his resignation

from Monica Ricci Sargentini

Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologizes to Westminster MPs for attending a 25-minute party in Downing Street Garden in May 2020, in full lockdown. Starmer: He’s lying, now do the right thing

I want to apologize with all my heart, I should have stopped the event. So in front of Westminster MPs, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson admits that he participated for 25 minutes in a meeting organized in Downing Street garden in May 2020 when the United Kingdom was still in lockdown. Johnson said he understands the anger they feel against me and the government I lead the many people who have experienced the anguish caused by the restrictions imposed to contain the spread of Covid but in his defense he said he thought it was a business meeting and who just wanted to thank the collaborators for their work. The rules were not technically violated, he added.

A line that Labor leader Keir Starmer did not like at all: This is a pathetic statement from a man who went astray, forced to admit what everyone knew what while the country was in lockdown he threw alcoholic parties in Downing Street. Now finally do the right thing and step down.

From the High Court of London comes another problem for the British government: for the judges the use of a so-called fast track when awarding contracts for the supply of personal protective equipment (Dpi) to two companies during the first wave of the Covid pandemic was illegal. In those months, the executive had resorted to emergency measures, as other countries had also done, to compensate for the lack of protection for healthcare personnel working in the Covid wards.

