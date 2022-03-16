The Prime Minister of Haiti believes that “there is a great risk” that he will die in office like Jovenel Moise

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry believes “there is a great risk” that he will die in office, as happened with former president Jovenel Moise, what was assassinated in July 2021 at his home in Port-au-Prince.

In an interview granted to ‘Gazette Haiti’, Henry has defended that, as prime minister, he has the “mission of leading the country towards credible elections that can guarantee the country’s stability”, but has expressed that he can die while trying, something he has been “aware” of since he took office.

“If a president guarded by all these security guards in his room can be assassinated, why not me? I’m not a superman,” said the Haitian ‘premier’, who stressed that this thought assails him every time you travel across the country.

Henry has alluded to the assassination attempt he survived in Januaryduring a ceremony to celebrate the anniversary of the country’s independence in a church in the city of Gonaives, when armed individuals burst into the place and opened fire.

In the interview, he indicated that his vehicle was also attacked during that day and that it was hit by a projectile. “My vehicle was the only one in the entourage hit by bullets that day,” has lamented.

Finally, Henry has indicated that “killing those who direct” the citizenry “is not a solution and will not give any results”, but has stated that he wants to “go ahead” with his “mission”.

Since Moise’s assassination on July 7, the convulsive political and economic situation in Haiti was further aggravated. Soon the power vacuum degenerated into a security crisis, with murders and kidnappings dailyespecially in large areas of the capital.