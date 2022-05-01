The Prime Minister of the Virgin Islands Allegedly Turned to the Sinaloa Cartel Because His Government ‘Underpaid Him’ | News Univision Drug Trafficking

Earlier this month, while weighing whether to participate in a cocaine-smuggling conspiracy, a counternarcotics agent said British Virgin Islands leader Andrew Fahie pulled out a calculator to see how much the deal was worth to him.
With an offer of 12% of the profits by the alleged Mexican traffickers, Fahie could earn up to eight million dollars per shipment if he agreed to help ship tons of cocaine through his Caribbean islands, a British territory and popular tourist destination off Puerto Rico’s east coast.
“Fahie complained that the British did not pay him much,” DEA agent Shad Aschleman said in an affidavit released after Thursday’s arrest of the head of the British Virgin Islands, a British overseas territory from which the queen Elizabeth II is head of state.
The head of government was accused of alleged drug smuggling and money laundering after being caught in an undercover operation by US agents posing as members of the Mexican Sinaloa cartel, according to court documents.
Fahie was detained after flying into Miami and driving to Opa Locka Executive Airport, north of the Miami airport, where he was shown designer shopping bags filled with his $700,000 down payment waiting for him on a private jet. according to the DEA agent’s affidavit that is part of the court case.
“Why do they stop me, I have no money and no drugs?”
The money was supposedly a down payment for allow smugglers to use British Virgin Islands ports, with shipments of 3,000 kilos of cocaine hidden in buckets of paint, two or three times a month for four months, starting on July 7. Fahie was arrested along with a senior British Virgin Islands port official and his son, who are also implicated in the alleged conspiracy.
The agents repeated the operation that same morning with the port official, who was also arrested after seeing the cash on the same plane.
Fahie’s arrest is the first time a sitting head of government has been indicted in US federal court since 1985when Norman Saunders, former chief minister of the island of Turks and Caicos, another small British Caribbean territory, was captured in a similar drug-smuggling operation.
Fahie does not enjoy immunity
Foreign heads of state normally enjoy immunity from prosecution while in office, but Fahie is the elected head of government while the islands remain a territory of the British crown, headed by Queen Elizabeth II.
Since he was arrested for allegedly committing a crime on US soil, that too may have undermined any potential immunity.
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has said she was “appalled” by the allegations that have rocked the British Virgin Islands, an archipelago of four main islands and dozens of smaller ones, with 30,000 residents.
The management of the British Virgin Islands has long been questioned. In recent years, leaks of tax haven documents known as the ‘Panama Papers’ and ‘Paradise Papers’ have revealed the islands as a popular tax haven for the world’s rich and famous, including Russian oligarchs.
islands British Virgins under investigation for bad government
Fahie’s government was already under investigation by the British government for racketeering, corruption, embezzlement of public funds and cronyism. In 2021, the UK created a commission of inquiry into allegations of misgovernance. The inquiry recommended on Friday that the British Virgin Islands’ constitution should be suspended and its government dissolved, citing concerns about corruption.
Under the recommendations, the overseas territory would once again be governed directly by London.
The island’s British governor, John Rankin, called an emergency cabinet meeting in the territory late Thursday. “I am aware that this will be shocking news to the people of the Territory,” he said in a statement. “I appeal for calm at this time,” he added.
How the alleged plot arose in the British Virgin Islands
The DEA said its latest undercover investigation began in October, after a confidential informant met with Fahie posing as a cartel member who intended to smuggle more than 20 tons of Colombian cocaine valued at hundreds of dollars through the British Virgin Islands. of millions of dollars, camouflaged in containers of five kilo buckets of waterproofing paint.
Fahie and the DEA informant also talked about staging cheap money and drug busts to make it look like the BVI leader was fighting crime on the islands, according to the charges.
At one of the meetings, he told the informant that the UK government had been trying to remove him from office for years, according to the documents. Fahie is quoted as saying: “I have a lot of people, and I don’t sell them to the British with their plans… they always want to capture peoplebut I see what they are doing and I protect people.”
According to an affidavit from a DEA special agent, the investigation began when the informant met with a group of self-proclaimed agents of the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah, claiming they had business ties to South Florida.
One member of the terror group offered to arrange a meeting with Fahie, while another said they “owned” the head of the islands’ ports.
In March of this year, the DEA informant met with the senior port official and her son on Tortola and then on St. Thomas in the US Virgin Islands. Official Oleavine Maynard is reported to have said of the island’s leader, “I know the man, if he sees an opportunity, he will take it… I know the kind of person he is.”
Her son, Kadeem Maynard, said his mother “knows the Premier” and “sometimes he’s a bit of a scoundrel… he’s not always straight,” she added.
“The head coach wants to play with the team this season.”
After meeting with Fahie in the following days, Kadeem Maynard told the informant that the ” head coach wants to play with the team this season“, referring to the premier agreeing to the plan.
According to the affidavit, Fahie was “reluctant” to go undercover because of the ongoing corruption investigation on the island, a UK dependent territory. During the meeting, the informant offered to help Fahie in the re-election campaign in exchange for helping him choose his ultimate successor, for which they would also allow drug shipments.
Fahie said he wanted to be sure the informant didn’t work for the DEA, saying in a phone call, “It’s taken me 20 years to get here, and I don’t want to leave in 20 minutes.”