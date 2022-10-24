the Prime Video series starring Chloë Grace Moretz

Determined to become Netflix’s biggest adversary, Prime Video continues to release quality original releases such as The Rings of Power (2022), or The Peripheralpost-apocalyptic series that shows us what is the future of humanity if it continues to depend on the use of technology.

What is Peripheral going to be about?

The production, which will be Available from Friday, October 21 on the Amazon platform, it stars Flynne Fisher, an ambitious and intelligent woman, but with an unenviable life: her family is ‘broken’ despite her attempts to keep it together, and they live in a little-remembered corner of the United States, after technology radically altered society.

However, one day “the future knocks on your door”, and discovers a strange but tantalizing connection to an alternate reality; although she will soon realize that this place is as dark as her own present.

The overwhelming cast of The Peripheral

As you have read in the title, the protagonist of Carrie (2013) and Kick-Ass (2010) is the one who brings Flynne to life, accompanied by renowned artists such as Gary Carr, Julian Moore-Cook, Louis Herthum, Chris Coy, Austin Rising, Eli Goree, Miles Barrow and Jack Reynor (whom we recently saw ‘in all her glory’ in Midsommar opposite Florence Pugh).

As for the mastermind behind it, The Peripheral is master William Gibson, on whose homonymous book the series is based; and that he is also an expert on the subject, since he is the famous writer of Neuromancer (1984).

Likewise, the series also has the ingenuity of Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joycreators of the acclaimed series Westworld (80% approval on Rotten Tomatoes), which in 2019 was confirmed they had signed an exclusivity contract with Amazon Prime, this being the first project they premiere with the studio; although they will continue to have some connections with HBO Max.

Tonight !!!! You’ll be getting out first two episodes of the show…! @ThePeripheralPV let’s do this 😈 pic.twitter.com/l9VQmvxFbe — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) October 20, 2022

First impressions not so favorable

With a plot that minimally reminds us of Don’t Worry Darling (2022), The Peripheral has started off on the wrong foot, where Chris Vognar of the San Francisco Chronicle considers that the series complies in terms of the visual section and an engaging theme, but ultimately neglects the personality of its protagonists so much that it is insipid to see.

And this opinion has begun to be shared by other critics, where the main complaint seems to be focused in the lack of editing and segmentation of material. @worldwide