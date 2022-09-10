The prince adopts the name of Carlos III

The new head of state of the United Kingdom will be named after Charles III, after the death of Queen Elizabeth IIBritish Prime Minister Liz Truss said Thursday.

“Today the Crown passes, as it has done for over a thousand years, to our new monarch, our new head of state, His Majesty King Charles III.” the prime minister said in a statement to the country at the official Downing Street residence.

Stability Source

The United Kingdom is “devastated” and in a state of “shock” by the death of the queen at the age of 96 in Balmoral (Scotland), he said, and described the sovereign as source of “stability” and “strength” for the country.

Elizabeth II was “the rock” of the modern UK, accessing the throne after World War II, added Truss, who She took office as prime minister last Tuesday after holding the required audience with the queen at Balmoral Castle.

“Earlier this week, at the age of 96, she remained determined to carry out her duties when she appointed me as her 15th” head of government of the country, she added.

“Throughout his life he has visited more than 100 countries and has touched the lives of millions of people around the world.. In the difficult days aheadWe will come together with our friends from across the UK, the Commonwealth, and the world to celebrate his extraordinary lifetime of service.”