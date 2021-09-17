The Prince of Bel Air: the full cast of the remake has been revealed

The platform Peacock TV is faithful to the promises made on several projects including the remake of one of the most famous and followed sitcoms of the 90s: Willy the Prince of Bel Air. A few weeks ago we talked about this new platform which lands in Italy with important news and titles for everyone with reduced or zero costs. Now we also have a good reason to try it.









Thanks to Peacock, in fact, we will review in a modern key one of the TV series that characterized an entire generation, that of the nineties. Willy the Prince of Bel Air is one of the platform’s ambitious projects: the series that aired between 1990 and 1996 on NBC is, for the few who don’t know it, centered on the adventures of Willy, a nice and spontaneous boy from Philadelphia who finds himself living with rich relatives in a mansion in Bel Air, one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in Los Angeles, California. The series launched one of the most well-known, respected and paid actors internationally: Will Smith. , who is now a millionaire and has also allowed himself the luxury of buying a mega mansion in another upscale neighborhood of Los Angeles, Brentwood, and then renting it on Airbnb.

Bel-Air the protagonist

The remake the platform is working on will simply be called Bel-.Air and will have in the role of the protagonist Willy, covered by Smith in the distant 90s, a rookie exactly like him many years ago: Jabari Banks. Just like the Prince of Bel Air Jabari Banks is originally from Philadelphia and studied at the university of the same name, graduating in fine arts: she sings, dances and acts with extreme enthusiasm. He is very reminiscent of Will Smith who, during a very personal official video call, broke the news to Jabari that he had had the part.

We know little about him. The father is the one who encouraged him to show up for auditions and who in 2018 released a song on Spotify entitled Snack. His agent is aiming high and is sure he will go a long way in the world of show business: the Bel Air showcase is certainly an important starting point.

Cast and release of the tv series

Adrian Holmes will take on the role of Phillip Banks And Cassandra Freeman Sara Vivian Banks. Willy’s uncles. The iconic Carlton Banks, another major character of the sitcom, will be played by Olly Sholotan. Hilary And Ashley Banks will be respectively interpreted by Coco Jones And Akira Akbar. In the role of Geoffrey in this remake we have instead Jimmy Akingbola. Lastly Jazz will have the face of Jordan L. Jones And Lisa will be played by Simone Joy Jones. The first official images of the full cast are available online.

The remake will have a more dramatic character than the initial series. It will highlight the fragility of the characters: this is the intention of Morgan Cooper the creator of the Bel Air reboot idea. The release date is not known at the moment which, pandemic permitting, should be scheduled in the first six months of 2022.