The Prince, the American series that parody the Royal Family starring Baby George

The animated series “The Prince” has arrived on HBO Max. This is the first series that tells in a funny and parody way the habits of the English royal family, but reread under the watchful eye of prince George who, in fact, is the undisputed protagonist of the first 12 episodes. Stars such as Orlando Bloom and Sophie Turner have lent themselves to the characters.

It was distributed on the official channels of HBO Max the first trailer for “The Prince” the American animated series available from July 29 on the streaming platform of the well-known broadcaster, which parody the British royal family by telling the adventures of the Prince George. The undisputed protagonist of the story, in fact, is the eldest son of William and Kate Middleton who interfaces with the other members of the family, including Harry and Meghan who from California try to sneak into the corridors of Buckingham Palace.

The Prince where Baby George is a little tyrant

In all the episodes are 12 and tell the English family with sarcasm and irony, but to speak is not a voiceover, but Prince George who, however, has nothing to do with the adorable child that we usually see in the images released by the official accounts of the Royal Family on social media, but he is a small despot of only eight years who enjoys sentencing and giving orders to anyone who happened within range. Each member of the Windsors is described with sagacity and that hint of exaggeration that makes each scene light-hearted, funny and even parody, where Charles runs at every call of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, increasingly attached to the Crown, while William behaves as if he were already king.

The stars who gave voice to the characters

The Prince series was created, written and produced by Gary Janetti. The latter also figures as the voice of the protagonist, Prince George. But to give even more vigor to the series are the actors who have lent their voice to voice the characters. The voice cast, therefore, is composed of real stars such as Orlando Bloom, who plays Prince Harry, Alan Cumming who is the butler George Owen, Frances de la Tour is Queen Elizabeth, Lucy Punch is Kate Middleton, Condola Rashad gives the voice to Meghan Markle, Iwan Rheon is Prince William , Dan Stevens as Prince Charles and Sophie Turner as Princess Charlotte.