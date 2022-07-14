The story is simple and does not have many complications, not that it needs them. A young princess who she sees as her castle has been assaulted during the night, unable to resist the invader, the royal family being captured. But she is much more than she seems, so she will set out to recover the castle and save her family by facing the invading army, since she has been trained since she was a child in combat with and without weapons, and is a rival capable of kill anyone. In fact, the film does not even take long to show us. The opening scene is the Princess getting rid of a group of guards who want to control her. There’s not much more of a script, there’s no character development, there’s not a lot of drama… just the non-stop action and that’s it.

Joey King is going to change what a lot of people think of her thanks to this movie and Bullet Train. Here he gives it his all in the excellent action scenes of the house, with the director of Furie, Le-Van Kiet, in front of the film, and with touches of John Wick, thanks to the presence of Derek Kolstad, screenwriter of Wick , as a producer of the film. Dominic Cooper and Olga Kurylenko play ruthless bad guys, without any background or interest to anyone, because they are what they are, mere extras in the protagonist’s story. And just by looking at them one already knows that they are bad. The topics are like this… We also have the protagonist of Furie, Veronica Ngo, as the teacher of the protagonist.

The action is the queen and almost does not stop during the 95 minutes that the film lasts. A movie that is very entertaining to watch for that reason, with those brutal medieval choreographies that are a mix of John Wick and The Raid, or Chocolate, but set in a fantasy kingdom. If you are looking for lots of action, Le-Van Kiet’s film will satisfy you enormously, as he did me too. Now, if you are looking for a good visual spectacle that also includes an interesting story, or characters with charisma, or some kind of dramatic tension, you have made the wrong film. For everything else, The Princess is amazing.

Jesus Usero

