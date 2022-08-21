“The Princess Diaries”, another literary work that inspired a successful movie, turns 22

The first book of the sequel The Princess Diaries (El Diario de la Princesa) was published in 2000 written by Meg Cabot

“Mia was a normal girl…

until…

a good day…

receives the most unexpected and absurd news in this world:

is the princess and future heiress of Genovia,

a tiny European country.

And as much as Mia – sorry, Amelia Mignonette Grimaldi Thermopolis Renaldo – tries to hide it,

Your life will never be the same…

The Princess Diaries is one of the most loved films by the current generation of millennials, something that is not exclusive to women, but men, boys, girls, people of all ages got carried away by a fever born of the beautiful and Anne Hathaway’s unique performance as Princess Mine, her awkwardness, naivety and eagerness to resolve the typical concerns of a school-age teenager.

This story made into a movie had all the components of a winning formula for Disney successes, a charming cast, iconic figures of wide renown in the history of cinema, at this point the legendary Julie Andrews would shine with her own light; however, a film like this would be nothing without the original story that would be adapted to the cinema.

Meg Cabot (Indiana, 1967) an American writer who has signed her almost 40 books under the pseudonym Jenny Carroll, Meggin Cabot or Patricia Cabot, among which stand out the romantic comedies for young people and adults, and of course the two films of “The Princess Diaries” that Walt Disney Pictures was in charge of immortalizing for posterity among its classics starring an actress who in her beginnings enjoyed the credibility of her beauty and unique ability to embody Mia, a student who unexpectedly finds out that she is the heir to the throne from a country I didn’t even know.

The literary sequel to the Princess Diaries is made up of the following titles:

The Princess Diaries, v. I (October 2000). Spanish title: The Princess Diary

Volume II: Princess in the Spotlight (June 2001). Title in Spanish: Princess on stage

Volume III: Princess in Love (March 2002). Title in Spanish: Princess, in love?

Volume IV: Princess in Waiting (April 2003). Title in Spanish: “Los lios de la Princesa”

Volume IV and 1/2: Project Princess (August 2003). Title in Spanish: “Princess Project”

Volume V: Princess in Pink (March 2004). Title in Spanish: “Princess in pink”

Volume VI: Princess in Training (March 2005). Title in Spanish: “Princess training”

Volume VI and 1/2: The Princess Present (October 2004). Title in Spanish: “The gift of the Princess”

Volume VII: Party Princess (March 2006)

Volume VII and 1/2: Sweet Sixteen Princess (May 2006)

Volume VII and 3/4: Valentine Princess (December 2006)

Volume VIII: Princess on the Brink (January 2007)

Volume IX: Princess Mia (January 2008)

Volume X: Forever Princess (January 2009)

And those illustrated by Chelsey McLaren:

Princess Lessons (March 2003)

Perfect Princess (March 2004)

Holiday Princess (November 2005)

After its indisputable success in sales, in 2001 and 2004, the series was carried, respectively, by Walt Disney Pictures What The princess’s Diarybeing named in other countries as Princess by surprise or The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagementmarking from one film to another with the passing of the school phase and Mia’s first love at her age, according to the film adaptation, of receiving the throne of Genovia and specifying a marriage commitment that would make her face the intensity of passion and of a more adult love, committed and aware of his rank in the monarchy and faithful to his own feelings.

According to the book saga, the story would end when Mia turns 18, however Disney stayed in the second film, revealing a more mature Mia, leaving the expectation of her role as ruler in the third part of the film that until the date has not been defined, but that is still completely valid and in the heart of a captive audience that has probably come to read the story of an insecure girl who changed her life goal by pursuing moral values ​​​​above her daily life and a job with the one who could contribute to the world as his friends.

Meg Cabot has published millions of copies of her books that are not only intended for children, but also for young and adult readers.

