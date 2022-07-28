“The Princess”: Joey King plays a tough-to-kill heroine in a full-action medieval film

Trailer for “The Princess”. (Star Plus)

Subscribe to Star+, click here

When in 1988 it premiered Hard to Kill (Die Hard)starring Bruce Willis and directed by John McTiernan, few imagined that it would become one of the most influential films of the following decades. But, can a film set in the Middle Ages and starring a young princess be a derivative of that eighties action film? The answer is yes of course. The princess (2020) with Joey King as a central star it is just that, or something very similar. That is to say: a person who alone must face a whole group of enemies in a closed space.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

Joey King is the central star. (Star Plus)

When a princess (Joey King) refuses to marry the evil Julius (Dominic Cooper), is kidnapped and locked in the remotest tower of her father’s castle. The resentful suitor has decided to take the kingdom at any cost and the only way for the princess to avoid it is by freeing herself and escaping from this fortress-like guarded space.

Subscribe to Star+, click here

Of course it’s not just any princess. She has been trained in the arts of combat and knows all possible forms of defense and attack. No one is counting on the princess to be the one to rescue the princess. It’s clearly a U-turn from fairy tales, but as we said before it is, above all else, an action movie. If there is a heroine there must also be a villain, no less than Olga Kurylenkowho plays a woman with a command of the whip that produces terror in the place.

It is a bloody and violent feature film, but above all it seeks to entertain. (Star Plus)

The film has a very basic premise and the action starts from the first minute. It is a bloody and violent feature film, but above all it seeks to entertain with all the fights and weapons possible for the time. It doesn’t have much credibility, but that is clear from the beginning and it’s take it or leave it there. The idea is fine, but it should be clear that the budget is somewhat limited, so some effects look poor. Everything is neatly choreographed and the lead actors are believable in their roles. She is not the first action heroine, but she is one that shows a very young princess in a completely new role. The movie is on Star Plus.

Subscribe to Star+, click here

KEEP READING

An Argentine crime: the film based on a true event that shocked society

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: his trailer swept the number of views

Eragonthe new adaptation of a novel that we will see on Disney Plus