“The Princess of Wales comes incognito”

Is named Amaia Arrieta, is a Basque born in Bergara and has lived for two decades in the London neighborhood of Chelsea. Designer of children’s clothing, her clothes are worn, or have been worn, by the children of William and Kate, Princes of Wales, to those of Sarah Ferguson, Naomi Campbell, Victoria Beckham, Claudia Schiffer, Sienna Miller or Kate Hudson. The raw material for its products is Spanish, it has workshops in Madrid, Andalusia and Bilbao, and its firm has stores in London, China, Japan and the USA. Kate Middleton is one of its best clients, and her children, the greatest ambassadors of your brand. The first time she entered Amaia’s London store she did it, according to the designer, “accompanied by her mother. She told us, “I just had a baby and I feel a bit lost. Can you help me?” She was treated like any other client and she left very satisfied. Since then, she has come often, as have her sister and her mother». In addition, the recently deceased Isabel gave him an award this year. Amaia is the mother of three children, ages 19, 18 and 12. She still makes custom-made clothes for the little one.

