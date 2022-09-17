“The Princess of Wales comes incognito”

Is named Amaia Arrieta, is a Basque born in Bergara and has lived for two decades in the London neighborhood of Chelsea. Designer of children’s clothing, her clothes are worn, or have been worn, by the children of William and Kate, Princes of Wales, to those of Sarah Ferguson, Naomi Campbell, Victoria Beckham, Claudia Schiffer, Sienna Miller or Kate Hudson. The raw material for its products is Spanish, it has workshops in Madrid, Andalusia and Bilbao, and its firm has stores in London, China, Japan and the USA. Kate Middleton is one of its best clients, and her children, the greatest ambassadors of your brand. The first time she entered Amaia’s London store she did it, according to the designer, “accompanied by her mother. She told us, “I just had a baby and I feel a bit lost. Can you help me?” She was treated like any other client and she left very satisfied. Since then, she has come often, as have her sister and her mother». In addition, the recently deceased Isabel gave him an award this year. Amaia is the mother of three children, ages 19, 18 and 12. She still makes custom-made clothes for the little one.

Related news

What does it mean to be the Princess of Wales’s favorite children’s designer?

a lot of pride It is a great honor that you have chosen us.

What was Elizabeth II like?

Friendly and very endearing. But I was only lucky enough to be by her side when he gave me the award. She was a queen who gave everything for her country, an extraordinary dedication for seventy years.

Will Carlos III be a good king?

He has been preparing for it all his life. He is more than ready for the challenge that lies ahead.

Are you and Kate friends?

We didn’t get that far, but we have a very good relationship. She is a charm, cordial and affectionate, a woman’s heaven. She is a simple person, with her feet on the ground, a super good mother, with a great gift for people, when you have her in front of her she makes you feel as if you have known her all your life. In my shop I was incognito. The Princess of Wales is very open to advice, but sometimes she comes up with ideas, mostly for protocol reasons. We adapt each garment according to what you need.

Did he tell you how he became aware of your designs?

Through some distant relatives of the royal family who are our clients.

The son and daughter of Guillermo and Kate wear designs by Amaia Arrieta

Are Meghan and Harry clients?

No, but it seems that someone has given them clothes from my store for their children.

What kind of clothes does King Charles’s daughter-in-law usually buy?

A bit of everything, classic clothes, both for day to day and to wear at events…

And do you give him any discount?

No, he pays religiously like the rest of my clientele.

Does Prince William show up at your local?

No, but I have spoken with him several times. He is as charming as his wife. They make a wonderful couple. They are very hard-working, they connect very well with the citizens, they have very clear ideas.

But only one sends him his private plane from America to pick up his orders.

Well, that’s a very loyal customer.

Will it open in Spain?

We now open two in Madrid in October. I am very excited.

Are your clothes within reach of all pockets?

Yes, we make good, well-made clothes at affordable prices. We are not a luxury firm. Maybe that’s the secret.