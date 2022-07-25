The Princess – Rolling Stone in Spanish

The deconstruction of fairy tales reaches its peak in the kidnapping of the princess, Rob Reiner’s magnificent film, adapted from William Goldman’s wonderful book. Now Vietnamese director Le-van Kiet, author of the martial arts show Fury, takes up the premise of Goldman and Reiner, and merges it with the premises of John Wick, Game of thrones Y The raid. The result is a blood ballet in which a young medieval princess ceases to be a passive character to take charge of her own life.

The princess in question is embodied by Joey King, the protagonist of the sugary teen romance trilogy for Netflix known as The Kissing Booth. The actress, who had previously flirted with the horror genre (The conjuring, Slenderman), now she leans towards action and the result could not have been better (very soon we will see her playing “The Prince”, in another blood ballet called Bullet trainin the company of Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock).

Ben Lustig and Jake Thornton’s script revolves around an archetypal situation in princess stories. The young maiden in question is the elder of the two daughters of the King (Ed Stoppard) and the Queen (Alex Reid). Therefore, in this kingdom of nameless monarchs there is no male heir to the throne. This leads to the king giving the princess in marriage to Julius (Dominic Cooper), an apparently noble prince from a good family. When the princess refuses to marry Julius, the prince shows her true colors and erupts in anger, violently taking over the castle, kidnapping the royal family and abducting the princess to force her to do her duty.

What follows is the following. The young woman is freed and for an hour and a half we are going to see her fighting in each of the castle’s places against strong and ruthless men, in order to free her family and take revenge (King does 90% of his impressive action sequences without resorting to doubles).

Through flashbacks We are told that the princess has been trained since she was a child by Linh (Veronica Ngo), the daughter of Khai (Kristofer Kamiyasu), the right hand of the king, to become a warrior. His most powerful and treacherous enemies and with whom he will have to face in the end (as if they were the “bosses” of a video game), are Moira (Olga Kurylenko), the evil henchman and lover of Julius and, of course, the perverse and egotistical “Prince Charming”. To hell with the logic problems that abound in the film and the ridiculous and unnecessary dialogue! What really makes The princess It is worth it, it is to see this empowered and fighting young woman, giving her what she deserves in the bloodiest way possible, to all those testosterone males who undervalue her. Cinema needs more princesses like her and fewer naive Snow Whites, obedient Cinderellas and passive Sleeping Beauties.