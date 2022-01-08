the Principality of Monaco updates anti Covid regulations for both workers and locals – Sanremonews.it

Given the very rapid evolution of the spread of Covid-19, Prince Albert II of Monaco has extended the obligation to present the health card to any person whose work is essential for the continuity of the activity of certain companies or public bodies that provide services to population.

It also decided to change some medical devices, including the isolation duration protocol. These decisions follow the proposals of his government established in consultation with the National Council.

Starting from January 17th, people whose work is essential for the business continuity of some companies or public bodies that provide essential services to the Principality will have to present the green pass. This is the case, in particular, of various administrations, telecommunications, energy and water suppliers, and even the banking sector, to name just a few.

The Monegasque government aims to ensure that the resumption of the epidemic does not interrupt essential services for the proper functioning of the Principality of Monaco. While maintaining a high level of personal protection thanks to the individual assistance provided by the Home Monitoring Center, isolation times are reduced as long as they are accompanied by strong compliance with the regulations. Therefore, the duration of the quarantine is reduced from 10 to 7 days. Under the different isolation protocols

Positive case:

– insulation 7 days plus reinforced protectors for 5 days after leaving the insulation.

Low-risk vaccinated or unvaccinated contact cases:

– no isolation

– molecular test or antigen test 2/3 days after contact

– self-tests recommended 4 and 6 days after contact

– Reinforced protections for 12 days after contact

High-risk contact case not vaccinated or cohabiting with the positive case:

– isolation 5/7 days

– molecular test or antigen test at 5 and 7 days

– reinforced protections for 12 days

The sanitation measures for restaurants will take effect tomorrow: the number of guests at the table will be reduced from 12 to 8 people and the distance between the tables will be increased from one to one and a half meters. Also from tomorrow, January 8, the number of people hosted for each event will be limited to 2,000, with the possibility for the administration to grant an exemption in view of the specific health protocol that would be presented by the head of the host institution.

The Monegasque government reserves the right to adapt the measures to the evolution of the health situation.