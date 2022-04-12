The printed look of Heidi Klum, the romantic night of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: celebrities in a click

Romantic night and outing in couples. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker went to eat at an exclusive restaurant in Los Angeles with Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. She opted for a black skirt and cape top set and showed her abdomen (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Heidi Klum greeted the waiting press warmly as she arrived at “America’s Got Talent” in Pasadena, California. She wore a printed jean jumpsuit, a short shirt and colored sunglasses.

Sofia Vergara wore a chic hippie look when she arrived at the “America’s Got Talent” studio: a ripped jean with a fuchsia blouse, sunglasses and a handbag from an exclusive brand of different colors

Training Day. Kaia Gerber was photographed as she was leaving a private gym in Los Angeles. She wore a sporty set of black top and leggings with a blue jumpsuit that she carried in her arms. In addition, she brought her cell phone and listened to music with her headphones.

Katie Holmes went for a walk through the streets of New York. The actress was photographed as she walked through her neighborhood in Manhattan. She wore a comfortable look: white pants, a blue jumpsuit and a red leather bag that she combined with her water bottle.

Camila Cabello attended the Jimmy Fallon show and was photographed arriving at NBC Studio. She wore black pants, a white shirt and a gray coat.

Elle Fanning and her sister Dakota were photographed at the Miami airport, waiting to catch an internal flight. Both wore comfortable looks of pants and jogging jumpsuit: one in total black and the other with the light blue set

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker toured the most exclusive stores in a shopping mall in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. She wore black pants and sunglasses, and he wore brown pants with a white shirt.

A different night. Diego Luna attended the Dora Bosé recital in Madrid, Spain. The Mexican actor wore a casual look: a gray shirt that he combined with his coat and cap, jeans and black sneakers

Gigi Hadid took a walk through the streets of New York. She sported a black faux fur coat and sought to go unnoticed by wearing sunglasses and a white cap that she paired with her leather satchel (Photos: The Grosby Group)

