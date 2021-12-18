The prisons are packed (with foreigners). Denmark rents 300 cells in Kosovo

“I’m looking for prisons to rent, I pay well”. Danmarks Radio, one of the most followed Danish broadcasters, is even joking about it with a series of commercials broadcast within the daily schedule. The idea conceived by the Minister of Justice Nick Haekkerup, and supported across the board by a large part of Parliament, generates irony, but also causes debate. To tell the truth, it was the radio itself that launched the news, which then bounced on the main Scandinavian newspapers. Denmark is close to making an agreement with the Kosovo authorities to rent an entire prison, with cells for at least 300 prisoners.

What is happening is part of a successful collaboration between the government, some opposition parties, representing both wings of parliament, and the Danish prison and probation service. Prison homes are expected to suffer a deficit of around a thousand places by 2025 and the deal is designed to solve the overcrowding problem. According to data provided by the government, earlier this year the maximum capacity of the Danish system was reached and exceeded, with over 4 thousand inmates out of a national population of about 6 million. Since 2015, the prison population has increased by 19%, while the number of law enforcement officers working in prisons has decreased by 18%. The agreement provides for the allocation of 4 billion Danish crowns (600 million euros) for the new measures, which, in addition to the prison in Kosovo, include similar structures in Denmark and measures to reduce the detention rate in the country.

The inmates interested in the transfer are all migrants, and would have been expelled from Denmark anyway once their sentences have been served. In fact, the current legislative provisions provide that incarcerated migrants are expelled from the national territory at the end of their stay in prison. Last year, for example, 350 inmates waited for the transfer.

The Minister of Justice, Nick Haekkerup, obtained transversal support from the political forces and defined the reform as historic, admitting however that “it is the first step in a long and hard struggle to rebalance the system. This will not always be the case, because at the same time we will start the construction of a new maximum security prison ».

However, this is not the first experiment in the Scandinavian area. In recent years, Norway had signed a much-criticized document for the rental of prison places in the Netherlands. This experiment lasted for a couple of years. Just enough time to start modernization works in the prisons of Olso and Bergen.

The Red-Green Alliance, the main opposition group, appeared skeptical and believes that the executive has chosen to make the Danish prison and probation service a matter of immigration policy. «I simply don’t think we should set up 300 cells abroad – explains spokeswoman Rosa Lund – there are other, far better ways to solve capacity problems. Furthermore, it will be very difficult to keep an eye on the human rights of prisoners, historically violated in Pristina’s prisons ».