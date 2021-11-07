The prisons of Cardinal Pell: Catholic therefore persecuted

The story of the cardinal George Pell, which this week presented its “Diary of imprisonment“, published by Cantagalli, in the Sala Nassirya of the Senate of the Republic, can also tell us something about the future of the Christian-Catholic religion. The parable is also imbued, even in theological sense, with suffering. The event was attended, among others, by Senator Paola Binetti, the publisher David Cantagalli, the prosecutor Domenico Airoma and Don Antonello Iapicca.

What happened to the cardinal, whom Joseph Ratzinger had chosen as a symbolic man for the battle over the transparency of the coffers and finances in the Vatican (together with the former president of the Ior Ettore Gotti Tedeschi) and who Pope francescodespite the different doctrinal roots, he had nominated prefect for the Secretariat for the Economy, assumes, if possible, almost allegorical features.

As is well known, the Australian cardinal was forced to abandon the post to which he had been delegated Vatican due to allegations of child abuse. The same ones he returned to Australia for. After a conviction, after the expected degrees of trial, after more than four hundred days spent inside a tiny cell (about seven meters by two) near people imprisoned for heinous crimes, after international media pressure and after all the prohibitions suffered, including that of celebrating Mass, the high oceanic ecclesiastic was acquitted and acquitted of the accusations that had been brought against him. If we are not in the field of the “persecuted by justice” there is little.

During presentation, the consecrated person has repeatedly insisted on how the prosecution changed the version during the trial phases. It should have happened in more than twenty circumstances. Net of every facet concerning the judicial case itself and its contours, however, with all the rumors of “conspiracy” that have accompanied and continue to accompany a case that threatened to undermine the credibility of the Catholic Church, what it is worthwhile to dwell on concerns the prospective relationship between the concept of contemporary justice and Catholicism.

Because we are sadly getting used to one principle: that i Catholics can be persecuted as such. Which, if it can be justified and justifiable by means of the Gospel for a religious or for those who tend to holiness, for a layman or a sinner it can only be worrying and scandalous. Alfredo Mantovano says, speaking of Rosario Livatino, which the blessed had “a rare feature in the face of magistrates who for decades have deposited documents in the editorial offices of newspapers even before the chancellery. Livatino has never given a press conference or gave an interview”. Here: even the Pell case, as often happens in our parts, was seasoned with journalistic and justicial attention which, for its part, had already ruled definitively.

As explained in this in-depth study by Times, the real guilt that Pell was forced to serve, considering the acquittal, rests on his faith. The pope emeritus especially noticed this Joseph Ratzinger, who had predicted, in unsuspected times, a future seasoned above all by the minority character of Catholicism, by the little weight in society of the ecclesiastical institution and by a more or less systematic persecution of the “creative minority”, that is, of the Catholics who will come and who maybe they already are.

Pell, strictly speaking, is a genuine Ratzingerian, due to his episcopal proximity and expressed positions. The Aussie is not one of those cardinals and men of the Church willing to go out to meet the world or embrace the contemporary in order to filter part of the doctrine beyond the ford of modernity. And this is another element that helps to understand why the case of Cardinal George Pell is reinterpreted in an eschatological key rather than in a historical-journalistic context. Could this be, one might ask, the fate of those who do not bow to modernity and its ideologies?

When we refer to experiences of strenuous resistance against contemporary relativism, which is an iron ally of justicialism and of the ferocious cultural accusation towards the mere identity of others and indeed towards almost all identities different from the fluid and progressive ones, one can remember Cardinal George Pell, his four hundred and days in prison as an innocent. of his standing and of his book which already constitutes a milestone in the history of today’s Catholicism.