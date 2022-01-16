The private jet of ‘Putin’s cook’ recorded in San Marino – Chronicle

San Marino, January 16, 2022 – The name of San Marino also appears in the story that threatens to make the United States and Germany quarrel. But Russia certainly plays a leading role. A diplomatic case is triggered by the private jet belonging to “Putin’s cook”, Evgenij Prigozin, registered on the Titan by the Club Group company. A company that has nothing to do with the small Republic and which would be headed by a very faithful of Prigozin, Artem …

San Marino, January 16, 2022 – The name of San Marino also appears in the story that threatens to make the United States and Germany quarrel. But Russia certainly plays a leading role. A diplomatic case is triggered by the private jet belonging to “Putin’s cook”, Evgenij Prigozin, registered on the Titan by the Club Group company. A company that has nothing to do with the small Republic and which would be headed by a very faithful of Prigozin, Artem Stepanov. A luxurious plane, almost 16 meters long, with cream-colored leather seats and capable of carrying nine passengers. It seems to be worth over two million euros. A small plane that is unleashing a great international case.

“It is in fact an aircraft registered in San Marino – says the Secretary of State for Finance with responsibility for Transport, Marco Gatti – but not from a San Marino company. The San Marino Civil Aviation Authority has already collaborated. necessary for the international authorities who are dealing with the matter. We have provided all the necessary cooperation and we will do it further if necessary “. A story that, therefore, barely touches the small Republic in which there are several aircraft registered by companies not in the territory. Because on the Titan, registration is also possible for non-residents. “Our register works as if it were a machine – explains Minister Gatti – We only have to check and follow technical issues, such as maintenance, for example”.

That jet, a luxurious Hawker 800Xp, has been parked on a runway at Berlin airport for two years now. It landed there on October 29, 2020, apparently flown to Germany by Stepanov, and has officially remained under maintenance since that day.

A few months ago the US government demanded that that jet be confiscated. Because that of Putin’s cook seems to be one of the names in the list of ad personam sanctions launched by the US and the European Union against Moscow after the annexation of Crimea and strengthened after the Navalny case. Those on that list cannot enter Europe and their assets can be confiscated. But the German government, between one position and another, seems to want to take time. An international case that, in spite of itself, also has the Titan in the background.