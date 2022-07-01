The private medicine company launches a new flagship space in the City of Buenos Aires

Health is the most precious asset we have and taking care of it is essential. We no longer speak of health as an absence of disease, but as a complete state of well-being.

In its journey of more than 50 years that begins in Sunchales, Santa Fe, and with a strong federal presence throughout the country, SanCor Health Group brings a new expansion milestone to be closer to the needs of people and thus provide solutions with medical coverage that protect the comprehensive well-being of the different segments of the population.

On this occasion, the private medicine company inaugurated a new flagship space in front of the Obelisk of the City of Buenos Aires.

The Attention Center is concentrated there for queries, management of procedures and advice; one more among its 300 service points. But the most strategic aspect of this place is its location. Its position in front of the Obelisk of the federal capital is considered as a milestone in the company’s history because it symbolizes a consolidation of its leadership in the field of private medicine. And on a commercial level it symbolizes the opening of the new center as part of an expansion strategy throughout the country.

In recent years, SanCor Salud has achieved sustained growth both in scope and territoriality, thus achieving a strong leadership in the area by its strong federal presence and its extensive network of providers in different parts of the country.

In this sense, the prepaid increased its portfolio of associates by 39% in the last two years. It has more than 700,000 people who trust SanCor Salud and 3,500 clients of the corporate line who choose it to take care of their collaborators.

“In less than 10 years we tripled the portfolio of associates, and that led us to increase our staff by 43% in the last 5 years and today we have more than 2,100 collaborators working throughout Argentina. This was possible thanks to the fact that we interpret the market, the trends and the expectations of the people to diversify our services and innovate in the development of products that favor a better experience for each client.”, assured Daniel González, Commercial Director of the Group.

Daniel González, Commercial Director of the SanCor Salud Group

“Our value is closenessand we honor that because we work every day so that people who trust us with their health have a wide availability of providers and coverage. Thanks to that great work, in the last 5 years we had significant growthand actually more than 203 thousand health professionals are part of our networkthe largest in the country, also accompanied by more than 300 service points throughout our Argentina”, affirmed Jorge Lombardo, Director of Health.

This success is based onhave a clear vision of what we want to build, and the humility to build thinking of transcending, beyond ourselves, beyond the present and the conjunctures. That is, have conviction”, this is how Adolfo Ferrero, President of the Board of Directors for the 2021-2022 Exercise, closed.

New flagship space, located at Avenida Corrientes 1107, in front of the Obelisk

With the aim of guaranteeing the well-being of Argentine men and women, the prepaid medicine company has more than 300 service points throughout the country and a network of professionals made up of more than 203,000 medical-assistance providers, the largest network in the country. In addition, the health plans cover different segments of the population, from extensive essential benefits to its Exclusive Line, with premium services for the most demanding, and the Company Line focused on the corporate segment.

Likewise, SanCor Salud managed to diversify its services and also managed to cover insurance marketing, own pharmacy network, a medical care center specializing in diagnosis and tourism services.

Content LAB is LA NACION’s unit for generating ideas and content for brands with distribution on their digital platforms and social networks. This content was produced for an advertiser and published by the Content LAB. The writing of LA NACION was not involved in the generation of this content.