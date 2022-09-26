The private sector expects health to “turn around” in seven years

The president of the IDIS Foundation, Juan Abarca, and the president of the WTO, Tomás Cobo.

The president of the IDIS Foundation, john covers, has hoped that in the next seven years there will be “a turnaround” in the way in which Medicine, regardless of the ownership of the management, is being carried out today. “The practice of Medicine in healthcare must change, if we want adapt to the needs from the patients. It is necessary to take into account technology and innovation, to know the care needs, to focus on health and health results or to address the most professional part, such as aspects related to training”, he said during his participation in the table round ‘The private practice of Medicine in 2030’ framed in the II School of the Medical Profession organized by the General Council of Medical Associations (Cgcom), which was held in Santander.

Abarca explained that in the coming years chronicity will worsen derived from a progressive aging of the population and, as a consequence of this, it is essential to adapt the structures, infrastructures, procedures and processes to the current and future socio-demographic reality. In this line, a greater need for patient home care both in person and online, making the concept of liquid assistance a reality.

“In addition to the agile implementation of innovation, we all hope that there will be continuity of care through interoperability tools that involve all the agents involved and, for this, the compatibility and interconnection of computer systems and tools is essential. This will result in better attendance, better results, higher quality and safety in the performances and greater efficiency of the same “, he added.

On the other hand, during the meeting it was stressed that the technological challenge should not entail an expense, it should be considered as an investment, since it contributes to making the system more sustainable and efficient while contribute and provide the professional with more time to develop its main task, which is care, within the framework of the doctor-patient relationship.



Health system challenges

During the session it became clear that the challenges of the health system are multiple and varied in terms of training, strategic adaptation of professionals in number and qualification, recognition of effort and achievement of objectivesnew roles of the different health professions or incorporation of other professionals into the health activity-engineers, statisticians or data scientists, among other aspects.

Specifically, the president of IDIS has made reference to the consequences of a inadequacy of MIR specialized training places to the real care needs, since there is going to be an important retirement process in the coming years that will entail strong competition for health professionals between the public and private sectors.

Likewise, and referring to the private sector, Abarca has mentioned the need to health premium update, avoiding ‘low cost’ policies, to recognize the work of the doctors. “To do this, it would be necessary to increase fees progressively while having an impact on premiums because in Spain the private sector provides many services for a very low cost,” he concluded.