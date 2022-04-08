The privilege rises to the dock of the accused

[Estreno en Netflix el 15 de abril] This new scandal is produced by David E. Kelly (‘Big Little Lies’) and stars Sienna Miller.











Based on the successful novel by Sarah Vaughn, anatomy of a scandal is an enlightening and suspenseful series about sexual privilege and consent. From the creator of Big Little Lies Y The Undoing, David E Kelleythis six-part series stars Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery, Rupert Friend, Naomi Scott Y Josette Simon.

What scandal are we talking about?

James and Sophia Whitehouse live in a happy and exclusive world. He is a minister of Parliament, one of the great promises of the government and personal friend from his student days of the British Prime MinisterTom Southern.

As if that weren’t enough, he has an adorable family and his path seems to have no limits… until a scandalous secret unexpectedly comes to light. An accusation of rape by an employee with whom she had an affair casts doubt on her honor and casts a shadow over her entire future.