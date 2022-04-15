The privileges of power and gender violence are the stars of the new “Anatomy of a Scandal”

Starring the renowned Sienna MillerRupert Friend Y Michelle Dockerythe proposal that also plays with the psychological thriller genre and that consists of six episodes of one hour each, is based on the homonymous novel written by Sarah Vaughan, famous for focusing on themes such as power, privilege and machismo.

From that same base, this first season of “Anatomy of a Scandal” -which is planned as an anthology strip that covers a different case in each installment- follows the outbreak of a rape case within the English elites, which leaves in Justice looks at James Whitehouse (Friend), a parliamentarian and minister who is also a close friend of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Tom Southern (Geoffrey Streatfeild).

His facade as a faithful husband, model family man and progressive politician is put in check when an affair he had with one of his employees, Olivia Lytton (Naomi Scott), comes to light, although everything will soon become more difficult when she denounces him. for having sexually abused her.

The news upsets his wife, the apparently somewhat submissive Sophie (Miller), tormented by the mixed feelings caused by the deception, the media exposure and the hard suspicion that, perhaps, she does not know her husband as much as she does. believed.

From there, viewers will be guided through a journey through moments of confused daydreaming that gradually uncovers suppressed memories and well-buried secrets, with a gripping pace that advances a very contemporary plot that does not abuse narrative twists to take the audience by surprise.

In this sense, the great catalyst of the narrative is the character of Kate Woodcroft (Dockery), the obsessive and tenacious prosecutor who remains in charge of the accusation in the process against Whitehouse, during which she will try to convince the jury – even at the cost of her own emotions – that the young woman had not given her consent in the last sexual encounter she had with the official.

With the London stage behind them, the three main performers manage to give life to a well-constructed story and with a striking aesthetic setting that puts on the table, but without being explicitly obvious, how far impunity can go from the high strata and how the lack of gender perspective is expressed in relationships, in society and in the judicial system.

“Anatomy of a Scandal” is added to the list of series format productions that Kelley -also creator of “Nine Perfect Strangers” and “Big Shot”- has to his credit, in which some recent titles that also have as figures central to women crossed by violence and involved in mysterious crimes.

The first of these is “Big Little Lies” (2017), a two-season HBO production that was a complete success thanks to the disturbing connections that unite a group of wealthy women, led by important Hollywood actresses such as Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz and Laura Dern, with the special participation of Meryl Streep, among others.

Then it had its impact -although somewhat debated among critics- “The Undoing”, also released by HBO in 2020 and in which Kidman and Hugh Grant are Grace and Jonathan Fraser, a marriage that begins to fall apart when he becomes the main suspected of a femicide.