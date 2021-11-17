the prize is the envy of the boyfriend

The beautiful Hande Erçel best actress in the world: the award is the envy of her boyfriend Kerem Bursin, who is paired with her in soap operas.

Hande Erçel was declared the winner of the Global Actress Of The Year Award in the Global Nubia Awards (GNAs) 2021 event which was held in these hours. In fact, this is the first time that such a coveted prize has been awarded to a soap opera actress of Turkish nationality.

This means that the popularity of television series produced in Turkey and cleared by customs all over the world has reached unexpected levels. For Hande Erçel, it is the right recognition for the great and daily work carried out in recent years. On the other hand, both the boyfriend and colleague of the set, Kerem Bursin, and the “handsome” of the Turkish TV series, or Can Yaman, are dry-mouthed.

Eda (Hande Erçel) and Serkan (Kerem Bürsin) are now undisputed protagonists of the very successful series “Love Is in the Air”, broadcast in Italy by Canale 5 and now in its second season. His great talent, his confidence and his charm made viewers of the Turkish series fall in love not only in his country of origin.

Is the award for Hande Erçel the right recognition for the world of Turkish soap?

There is a question that must be asked: is the award for Hande Erçel the right recognition for the world of Turkish soap? Many believe that this is the case and the actress in recent years has shown that she deserves this incredible recognition. An award that goes to the whole world of Turkish soap.

Even if Kerem Bursin and Can Yaman have remained dry-mouthed, in short, this award is indirectly also theirs and those who have put their face and voice into it. The popular Turkish actress was voted by the people as a winner in this special category, destined to recognize and celebrate the best and most influential actresses from around the world for the year 2021.

Moreover, it must be said that the competition was certainly not the easiest and a fortiori this award is really well deserved. Hande Erçel, in fact, has beaten well-known actresses such as Emily Blunt, Deepika Padukone, Elçin Sangu, Phoebe Dynevor, Bae Suzy, Scarlett Johansson. To assign the prize, 56 different countries around the world.