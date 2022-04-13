The prize that the Club América players will have if they reach the Liguilla

Soon, Ferdinand Ortiz has changed the face America clubwho has now fully entered the dispute for a ticket to the stage of Repechage of the Shout X Peace Tournament Closing 2022so the attitude has changed with the footballers, on the part of the board, headed by the sports president, Santiago Baths.

During the management of Santiago Solariwho left in the Matchday 8 after drawing with White Roosters of Queretarothe leadership of the group of Eagles froze bonuses to players due to poor results, so this situation caused annoyance for them, however, it was more than justified.

However, everything has changed since the ‘Tano’ took the reins of the campus. And it is that when seeing the results achieved in the last games, the dome of the azulcrema squad would have let its elements know that in case of getting the ticket to the big Mexican soccer party, the prizes would be reactivated.

More motivated than ever

So once again, the footballers of Club América are motivated, so they will seek this Friday to take the victory as it may, against the team of the Xolos from Tijuana to stay within the Repechage zone in the absence of four games of the regular phase of the Torneo Grita X la Paz Clausura 2022.