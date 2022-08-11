The PRM maintains a roadblock to choose a Senate law firm

Santo Domingo, DR.

A few days before August 16, the National Congress is immersed in an internal process of renewal and change of its main figures.

Although the central debate is focused on the election of the presidents and management firms of both legislative chambers, in the spokespersons of some parties appears the renewal and generational change.

“No one is 100 percent secure in his position,” affirm several consulted legislators from the ruling Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), which in turn has the majority and control of both legislative chambers.

And it is that after exactly two years in office, there has been no change, both in the spokesperson and in the presidencies of both legislative bodies, something that could happen after today’s meeting within the PRM.

On the one hand, there is Alfredo Pacheco, president of the Chamber of Deputies, who shortly after the end of the last legislature managed to agree and approve the Law of Extinction of Domain, an action that earned him the praise of legislators from all the benches of that legislative body. and other political personalities.

In addition to this, to date no other legislator in the Lower House has publicly expressed his intention to confront Pacheco in an electoral contest.

In the PRM’s spokesman is the deputy Julito Fulcar, brother of the outgoing Minister of Education, who has maintained a discreet job directing the ruling party legislators.

Publicly, some deputies have said that they seek to occupy that position, as in the case of Eugenio Cedeño, representative of La Romana.

Regarding the opposition, within the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) Gustavo Sánchez announced that he would not choose to repeat the position of spokesman after more than a decade, and the organization decided to place Juan Julio Campos in his place.

A similar event happened in the People’s Force, where the former president of the Chamber of Deputies, Rubén Maldonado, was replaced by Omar Fernández, son of the president of that political organization.

Differences in the Senate

The hot spot in the debates over the choice of the new presidents is in the Senate, given the opposition of more than half of the official senators to the continuity of Eduardo Estrella.

Estrella, who represents the Dominican Party for Change (DxC), is an ally of the PRM and has been presiding over the Senate since the beginning of the current legislative train.

However, with August 16 approaching, some 13 senators signed a letter asking the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, to consider electing a party member over Estrella.

postponement of the decision

They object to Estrella.

The differences with the senators of the PRM have caused the postponement of the decision. Senators seeking to change the president have reiterated that they will respect “the party’s decision.”

Faride will not follow.

Yesterday it was learned that Faride Raful, senator of the National District, will not present herself again as PRM spokesperson.

PLD spokespersons.

While the PLD decided to keep its spokesman Yván Lorenzo, and Fuerza del Pueblo decided to keep Dionis Sánchez.