the pro-Trump and homophobic boss of the festival

Philip Anschutz, in Los Angeles on October 23, 2008 @BelgaImage

It is the most profitable festival on the planet. In 2017 (the last year for which we have precise figures), Coachella made more than $114 million in profits from its pop and indie programming. A huge success that directly benefits its owner, Philip Anschutz. But as surprising as it may seem, this billionaire has a reputation totally opposed to the very progressive image of the event organized in the depths of southern California, in Indio. Ranked in 2021 by Forbes as the 66th richest personality in the United States, Anschutz is accused of numerous funding for particularly conservative associations, in particular hostile to the LGBT + community. In recent years, the controversy has been such that a hashtag #NoCoachella (or #NoChella) has emerged. A controversy that sticks to the skin of the festival.

Building a financial empire

Philip Anschutz was born in 1939 in a small town of about 5,000 people in central Kansas, Russell. His father, from a Volga German family, was a large landowner and oil magnate. As an adult, Philip took up the torch. Thanks to the acquisition of judiciously chosen land, he quickly became very rich and then extended his influence to other economic sectors, such as the railway network and the media.

In the 1990s, he founded AEG in Los Angeles, a major sports and music entertainment company. In a short time it becomes “the man who owns los angeles“, as described by the New Yorker among others. It thus owns the “Crypto.com Arena” stadium and the prestigious teams based there (the Los Angeles Lakers in basketball, the Los Angeles Kings in hockey). In London , it owns the famous O2 Arena. Ditto for the Regal Cinemas, the largest American operator of cinemas, or for the conservative newspapers “The Weekly Standard” and “The Washington Examiner”. Finally, in 2001, AEG bought Goldenvoice, who created the Coachella festival in 1999 and who still organizes it today.

Anschutz, a controversial patron

Already in 2009, an article by Politico suggests that if Anschutz acquired his reputable very right-wing newspapers, it was to carry his anti-Obama ideas. In 2011, Greenpeace relayed a note accusing Anschutz of supporting, via his media empire, the Koch brothers (known for their climate-skeptic activism thanks to their immense fortune).

However, it will take several years for the billionaire to really find himself in the spotlight. In 2016, the American election campaign was in full swing and witnessed the meteoric rise of Donald Trump, who would eventually win. The American media are then interested in all the patrons who finance the organizations which, in turn, support the one who will become President of the United States.

Who then appears in a good position in the organization chart? Anschutz! In 2016, he appeared in an infographic for Freedom for all Americans, a bipartisan campaign in support of LGBT +, then relayed by the renowned newspaper The Washington Post. Beneficiaries of financial support from Anschutz include the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), the National Christian Charitable Foundation and the Family Research Council. All anti-LGBT organizations. The ADF, for example, associated “being LGBT to incest and bestiality“. In January 2017, the magazine The Fader drove the point home by showing that the businessman gave nearly a million dollars to active conservatives during the 2016 campaign. A year later, Anschutz did it again with an additional 200,000 dollars, again according to The Fader, thus supporting personalities not only opposed to LGBT+ but also to abortion, while defending firearms.

Coachella caught in the crosshairs

Quickly, the controversy ricochets on Coachella and its progressive image takes a hit. For a festival that boasts of welcoming Lady Gaga in 2017, a true muse for a good part of the LGBT+ community, the link with Anschutz is a stain. Paul Tollett, organizer and co-founder of Coachella, said then: “The image of the festival is tarnished, and I am offended“. In 2018, the rebellion really begins, especially when pansexual actress Cara Delevingne boycotts outright. Singer Lizzo participates in the event but says she does not want to stand idly by”disrupt these spaces and disseminate [son] message to thousands of people“I can’t wait to dismantle the hate that’s funding this country…but until then, I’m going to put big, black, female, LGBTQ+ bodies on stage and tell our stories,” she added. the hashtag #NoCoachella is gaining momentum on social networks.

Faced with these reactions, Philip Anschutz tries to defend himself. Already in 2017, the magazine “Rolling Stones” reports that the billionaire considers these accusations as “fake news“.”I unequivocally support the rights of all people regardless of sexual orientation“, he assured. “We are fortunate to employ a multitude of diverse people within our corporate family, all of whom are important to us – the only criteria they are judged on is the quality of their job performance; we do not tolerate any form of discrimination“. This message will be repeated later, as a follow-up to Cara Delevingne’s statement. “Our recent support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation and its vital work speaks to the true values ​​of our organization.“, then added AEG, in reference to this association for the fight against HIV which supports, among other things, LGBT +.

A calming but lingering storm

However, the controversy is not over. The 2019 edition of Coachella invites several LGBT+ personalities like Janelle Monáe and Christine and the Queens. Great support of the LGBT + cause, Ariana Grande ends her concert her passage by displaying a huge rainbow flag on stage. For 2020, before the show was canceled due to Covid, the program also provided for the arrival of LGBT + artists, including Frank Ocean, one of the three stars presented at the top of the poster. Also to be present were Mika, Lil Nas X, etc.

Is Coachella really trying to do well, or is that akin to “LGBT-washing”? Either way, that doesn’t stop Philip Anschutz from continuing to fund anti-LGBT organizations. In 2020, it appears that two of them, Colorado Christian University and Sky Ranch Christian Camps have received over $1 million.