The pro Trump shaman repents but the judge sentences him to 41 months

Jacob Chansley, the QAnon conspiratorial “shaman” who attacked Congress wearing a bearskin with horns tattooed on his bare chest, was sentenced to 41 months in prison, against the 51 previously requested by the prosecution for what is considered the symbolic face of the attack on Capitol Hill on January 6 last. Chansley admitted his responsibility and said he “regretted” his actions.

A sentence that could serve as an example for the most violent assailants of the more than 660 already indicted, as the prosecutor asked, calling Chansley’s role in the crowd attacking the Capitol “chaotic” and “terrifying”. His images had gone viral as he led the assault dressed as a shaman, shouting into a megaphone and brandishing a pointed flag bearer that the prosecution equated with a weapon.

Among the first 30 rioters to break into the Capitol building, Chansley made it to the Senate stand and left a threatening note for Vice President Mike Pence, “guilty” in his eyes of wanting to certify Joe Biden’s electoral victory by refusing to overturn the election results.“It’s only a matter of time, justice is coming,” the message left on the vice president’s desk. After the arrest, Chansley asked in vain to pardon Donald Trump, who had instigated the assault with his rally. Then he went on a hunger strike to obtain organic food in the cell and he spoke to the popular “60 Minutes” program, from prison, without permission, to pleading guilty to obstructing the certification of the 2020 election.

Today the last show, in the courtroom, in front of Judge Royce Lamberth, when for over thirty minutes he talked about his detention and the remorse he feels for breaking the law. Chansley also cited Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and the famous prison redemption story from the film “The Wings of Freedom,” adding that he wants to live like Jesus and Gandhi. “The hardest part of all of this is knowing it’s my fault. Having to look in the mirror makes you crazy, ”he admitted. “I ended up in solitary confinement because of me, for my own decision, I violated the law … I have to do like Gandhi and take responsibility, there are no ifs and buts, this is what men of honor do” he added, promising that he will not go to jail again. Words that moved the judge, but without giving up on the sentence: “I think his statements are the most remarkable I have heard in 34 years,” Lamberth told him, defining his speech “similar to what Martin Luther King would have given. “. “But – he concluded – what he did was horrible, as he himself recognized, and does not deserve a lighter sentence”.

Chansley he had to answer for six counts. The most serious was “Violent and disturbing entry into the Capitol Hill building”, but there were also allegations of “infringement”, “disturbance of the public peace” and “obstruction of justice”. In theory, the set of charges included up to twenty years in prison. But Jacob, thanks to the intervention of his lawyer Albert Watkins, managed to contain the sentence. The reasons? First of all because he has no criminal record, and secondly because that January 6, despite the apparent aggression given by the horns and the flag with the pointed pole, he did not attack anyone. Therefore, from the 51 months that the Prosecutor had initially asked for, it has increased to 41, plus another 36 on probation.

It is the toughest sentence so far inflicted on a participant in the riot, along with that, also of 41 months, decided by Judge Lamberth himself last week for Scott Fairlamn, a former MMA wrestler who admitted assaulting a policeman. The third rioter to date, Paul Hodginks, was sentenced to 8 months.