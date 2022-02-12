the probability increases dramatically to 62%. The discovery











New discovery on the CovidThose who recover from the disease are 62% more likely to develop cardiovascular complications within the first month and up to a year after infection. In particular, one of the dangers lurking is that of a heart attack. This is suggested by a study published in Nature Medicine.

Covid and heart attack, new study: the discovery

There discovery comes from a study by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and the Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System published in Nature Medicine.

“What we are seeing is not good,” said Ziyad Al-Aly, professor of medicine at Washington University. The COVID-19 it can lead to severe cardiovascular complications and death. The heart does not regenerate or repair itself easily after heart damage. These are diseases that will affect people throughout their lives ”.



Covid and heart attack, what researchers have discovered

The study that unites Covid and heart attack it also talks about other complications, including heart arrhythmias, blood clots, stroke, coronary heart disease, heart attack, heart failure, or even death.

It refers not only to the people most at risk but also to those people who have never previously had any such problem and have never had to consult a cardiologist.

The risk of heart attack rises for those who have had Covid: the result of a research

Covid, how many people suffer from heart disease

Since the start of the pandemic, over 380 million people have been infected with the Covid worldwide and, according to research results, there have been at least 15 million new cases of heart disease worldwide linked to it.

In particular, according to the analysis of American researchers, people who contracted Covid-19 were 72% more likely to suffer from coronary heart disease, 62% more to have a heart attack and 52% more to have a stroke.

In total, people infected with the virus were 55% more likely than those without Covid-19 to suffer a serious cardiovascular event, such as heart attack, stroke and death.



