The probability of formation of a tropical wave that would bring rains to Puerto Rico increases

The tropical wave that could bring rains to the region next weekend increased its development probability to 70% in the next five days on Monday, but it is still too early to have a concrete forecast of how it would impact Puerto Rico.

According to the 8:00 am update on National Hurricane Center (NHC, in English), the system also increased its probability of development in 48 hours to 30%, and it is expected to become a tropical depression later this week, while moving west and then west- northwest, into the waters east of the Leeward Islands.

the meteorologist Mariangelis Marrerowho works in the National Weather Service (SNM) in San Juan, explained by telephone with The new day that both the Global Forecast System (GFS) and the European (ECMWF) models still show differences on what the trajectory of this system will be.

“So far, we continue more or less with the same pattern that we had in the past few days, it is still quite far from us, the forecast is not as accurate. There is still a bit of discrepancy in the models, which for that part remain the same, but the conditions are suitable for the development of this system”, he detailed.

The image with a red circle on the NHC map refers to the area where the system might have the most opportunity to develop, and not the predicted trajectory.

“We still do not have a concrete prognosis because it is quite retired,” he reiterated, by asking the public to stay informed about the development of this atmospheric system through official sources. “The closer to the date, the more accurate the forecast,” he added.

“Trust more in official sources, because, as we know, there are many pages that are not official and that can create stress in people, and so far we should not worry, but do continue to review your family plans and contingency plans, to be prepared for anything,” added Marrero.

Although there is still no certainty about the trajectory, the weather agency anticipates rain for next weekend. Recent downpour events have caused soils to be saturated in sectors of the metro area and the west, so these areas could be more susceptible to the effects of rain activity.

Regarding the forecast for the beginning of the week, the meteorologist mentioned that a tropical wave will bring rain to the region. In addition, between Tuesday and Wednesday the concentration of particulate matter will increase. Saharan dust.

The peak of the Atlantic hurricane season has already begun, which runs until November 30. Climatologically, the peak day of the season is next September 10.