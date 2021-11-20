the probable formation of Pioli

Here are the latest lineups for tonight’s AC Milan match against Fiorentina. Pioli forced to give up Tomori and Rebic, here are his choices

Injuries leave no peace to the Milan. Stephen Pegs ahead of the match against Fiorentina, scheduled for tonight at the Franchi at 20:45, valid for the thirteenth day of Serie A, he will have to do without several players.

In yesterday’s training, as we have extensively told you, Ante stopped Rebic and Fikayo Tomori. The Croatian striker suffered a stab in his flexor while trying to hit the ball with his heel. The defender, on the other hand, accused of hip problems.

It was hoped to recover the English center but it was decided not to let him leave for Florence. There is optimism regarding the conditions of the former Chelsea but we will have to wait for the next few days to see if he will be in Madrid.

In the meantime, against Fiorentina it will be Alessio’s turn Romagnoli, returned to the group on Wednesday, alongside Simon Kjaer. The back four, in front of Tatarusanu, will thus be completed by Theo Hernandez and Pierre Kalulu. At the beginning of the week there was talk of a possible run-off of the Frenchman with Florenzi but yesterday’s words at the press conference swept away the doubts: the former Roma still needs some time to put minutes in his legs. Probably his entry while the game is in progress.

Back Messias, owner Ibra?

Junior will almost certainly play as a substitute Messias. The former Crotone is the positive news of recent days: the Brazilian has finally recovered and is ready to take over from Saelemaekers. The Belgian will clearly play the starter on the right of the trocar.

On the left, after the stop of Ante Rebic, it will be up to Rafael once again Leão, called to overtime. Behind the tip it should revise Brahim Diaz, ahead of Rade Krunic. The two medians, on the other hand, should be Kessie And Tonali, ahead of Bennacer.

The real great ballot, a few hours before the kick-off between Fiorentina and Milan, is linked to the central striker. It seemed obvious that Olivier Giroud was playing from the first minute but Zlatan Ibrahimović has gained ground in the last few hours and could be chosen to be the starter.

Milan (4-2-3-1): Tatarusanu; Kalulu, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Theo; Kessie, Tonali; Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Leao; Ibra (Giroud)