Sports

the probable formations for Fantasy Football and where to see it on TV

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 hours ago
0 40 1 minute read

The probable formations of Cagliari-Atalanta

In Cagliari there will be Keita, out in Bologna for tonsillitis. As if that weren’t enough, Mazzarri has to do without the suspended Caceres. In attack Pavoletti towards confirmation paired with Joao Pedro. In defense Zappa and Lykogiannis should be the full-backs while in the center he confirms for Godin and Carboni. In the median Nandez and Deiola to complete the line with Strootman and Marin.

Djimsiti is back in Atalanta who could be deployed in defense from the first minute; The ownership of Demiral is at risk instead, which remains undermined by Lovato’s candidacy. De Roon should be reported in the median, then on the trocar space for Malinovskyi who rested in the Champions League. Next the coach should still rely on Duvan Zapata, while Luis Muriel contends for a shirt to Ilicic. Finally, Pessina’s conditions improve and can snatch a call-up in extremis for Sardinia.

Cagliari-Atalanta: where to see it on TV

The live TV of Cagliari-Atalanta will be broadcast on Dazn and on Sky Sport Uno (Channel 201). The live broadcast will start tomorrow at 20.45.

We also remind you that the Cagliari-Atalanta match will be visible on Smart TVs latest generation compatible and, again via app, on all televisions connected to the TIMVISION BOX, to a PlayStation 4/5 or Xbox console (One, One S, One X, Series X, Series S) or to an Amazon Fire TV device Stick or Google Chromecast.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 hours ago
0 40 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

“Vlahovic, the prosecutors already have an agreement. It’s madness not to sell him to Atletico Madrid in the summer.”

4 days ago

the management of Spalletti and the reasons for the exclusion

6 days ago

Champions, only Milan cue | Juve and Europeanist Atalanta | News

2 days ago

official formations and where to see it on TV

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button