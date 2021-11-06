the probable formations for Fantasy Football and where to see it on TV

The probable formations of Cagliari-Atalanta

In Cagliari there will be Keita, out in Bologna for tonsillitis. As if that weren’t enough, Mazzarri has to do without the suspended Caceres. In attack Pavoletti towards confirmation paired with Joao Pedro. In defense Zappa and Lykogiannis should be the full-backs while in the center he confirms for Godin and Carboni. In the median Nandez and Deiola to complete the line with Strootman and Marin.

Djimsiti is back in Atalanta who could be deployed in defense from the first minute; The ownership of Demiral is at risk instead, which remains undermined by Lovato’s candidacy. De Roon should be reported in the median, then on the trocar space for Malinovskyi who rested in the Champions League. Next the coach should still rely on Duvan Zapata, while Luis Muriel contends for a shirt to Ilicic. Finally, Pessina’s conditions improve and can snatch a call-up in extremis for Sardinia.