the probable formations for Fantasy Football and where to see it on TV

Venice-Inter: the probable formations

As always, and therefore also for the probable formations of Venice-Inter, we start with the hosts: few doubts for Paolo Zanetti, starting with the goalkeeper where Romero will be the owner. In defense Mazzocchi and Haps on the flanks with Caldara and Ceccaroni as central defenders. In the median will be Ampadu the defensive playmaker, assisted by Vacca and Busio, in support of the trident which should be composed of Aramu, Okereke and Johnsen, still out of Henry and Forte.

A bit of turnover is certainly expected among the ranks of Inter: Handanovic confirmed in goal as well as in defense there will still be Skriniar, Ranocchia and Bastoni. On the flanks in midfield, Dumfries and Dimarco should win over Darmian and Perisic respectively. Brozovic still in the control room with Vecino and Calhanoglu, should start from the bench Barella, out of Vidal. In attack Lautaro Martinez and Dzeko are ahead of Correa, but the ballot, especially between the two Argentines, is tight.