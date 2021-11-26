the probable formations for Fantasy Football and where to see it on TV
After the advance between Cagliari and Salernitana, four matches will be staged on Saturday in Serie A: at 15.00, at the same time, Empoli-Fiorentina and Sampdoria-Verona. At 18.00 at the Allianz Stadium space for Juventus-Atalanta, at 20.45 Inter will be guests of Venezia. These are the probable formations of Venice-Inter.
Venice-Inter: the probable formations
As always, and therefore also for the probable formations of Venice-Inter, we start with the hosts: few doubts for Paolo Zanetti, starting with the goalkeeper where Romero will be the owner. In defense Mazzocchi and Haps on the flanks with Caldara and Ceccaroni as central defenders. In the median will be Ampadu the defensive playmaker, assisted by Vacca and Busio, in support of the trident which should be composed of Aramu, Okereke and Johnsen, still out of Henry and Forte.
A bit of turnover is certainly expected among the ranks of Inter: Handanovic confirmed in goal as well as in defense there will still be Skriniar, Ranocchia and Bastoni. On the flanks in midfield, Dumfries and Dimarco should win over Darmian and Perisic respectively. Brozovic still in the control room with Vecino and Calhanoglu, should start from the bench Barella, out of Vidal. In attack Lautaro Martinez and Dzeko are ahead of Correa, but the ballot, especially between the two Argentines, is tight.
Where to see Venice-Inter on TV
The match for matchday 14 of Serie A, Venice-Inter, will be visible on live TV on Sky Sport Arena and on Dazn. Venice-Inter it will be broadcast tomorrow evening at 8.45 pm.
It will be possible to follow Venice-Inter also in streaming, thanks to the Sky Go service dedicated to Sky subscribers, visible on PCs, smartphones and tablets. Match online also on Now TV, by registering on the site and purchasing one of the available packages.