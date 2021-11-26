the probable formations for Fantasy Football and where to see it on TV

Empoli-Fiorentina: the probable formations

As always, and therefore also for the probable formations of Empoli-Fiorentina, we start with the hosts: Vicar will be confirmed in goal to lead the defensive quartet made up of Stojanovic, Romagnoli, Luperto and Parisi. In the median Zurkowski and Bandinelli should play on the sides of Ricci. Space for Henderson behind the forwards Di Francesco and Pinamonti.

Among the ranks of Fiorentina, the great doubt concerns Castrovilli-Duncan, with the former starting, however, slightly favored. Terracciano should still play in goal, in fact Dragowski is not at his best. In defense Milenkovic and Martinez Quarta return, Odriozola and Biraghi confirmed on the flanks. In midfield they should be sure of their place, unlike Castrovilli as mentioned before, Bonaventura and Torreira. In attack, Sottil is ready to return to the owner alongside Vlahovic and Saponara, bench for Gonzalez and Callejon.