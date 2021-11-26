Sports

the probable formations for Fantasy Football and where to see it on TV

After the advance between Cagliari and Salernitana, four matches will be staged on Saturday in Serie A: at 15.00, at the same time, Empoli-Fiorentina and Sampdoria-Verona. At 18.00 at the Allianz Stadium space for Juventus-Atalanta, at 20.45 Inter will be guests of Venezia. These are the probable formations of Empoli-Fiorentina.

Empoli-Fiorentina: the probable formations

As always, and therefore also for the probable formations of Empoli-Fiorentina, we start with the hosts: Vicar will be confirmed in goal to lead the defensive quartet made up of Stojanovic, Romagnoli, Luperto and Parisi. In the median Zurkowski and Bandinelli should play on the sides of Ricci. Space for Henderson behind the forwards Di Francesco and Pinamonti.

Among the ranks of Fiorentina, the great doubt concerns Castrovilli-Duncan, with the former starting, however, slightly favored. Terracciano should still play in goal, in fact Dragowski is not at his best. In defense Milenkovic and Martinez Quarta return, Odriozola and Biraghi confirmed on the flanks. In midfield they should be sure of their place, unlike Castrovilli as mentioned before, Bonaventura and Torreira. In attack, Sottil is ready to return to the owner alongside Vlahovic and Saponara, bench for Gonzalez and Callejon.

Enpoli-Fiorentina: where to see it on TV

Live TV from Empoli-Fiorentina will be broadcast on Dazn. The live broadcast will start tomorrow at 15.00.

We also remind you that the match Empoli-Fiorentina will be visible on Smart TVs latest generation compatible and, again via app, on all televisions connected to the TIMVISION BOX, to a PlayStation 4/5 or Xbox console (One, One S, One X, Series X, Series S) or to an Amazon Fire TV device Stick or Google Chromecast.

