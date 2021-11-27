the probable formations for Fantasy Football and where to see it on TV
After the advance between Cagliari and Salernitana, four matches will be staged on Saturday in Serie A: at 15.00, at the same time, Empoli-Fiorentina and Sampdoria-Verona. At 18.00 at the Allianz Stadium space for Juventus-Atalanta, at 20.45 Inter will be guests of Venezia. These are the probable formations of Sampdoria-Verona.
Sampdoria-Verona: the probable formations
As always, and therefore also for the probable formations of Sampdoria-Verona, we start with the hosts: Audero again in goal, ready to lead the four-man defensive line made up of Bereszynski, Yoshida, Colley and Augello. On the flanks in the midfield Candreva and Thorsby, in the median inside Ekdal and Adrien Silva. In attack he could go on the bench Gabbiadini, currently Caputo and Quagliarella are ahead.
In Verona, Montipò naturally confirmed in goal: in front of him the defensive trio made up of Dawidowicz, Gunter and Casale. In midfield, the owner Ilic should return alongside Miguel Veloso with Faraoni and Lazovic on the wings, out Hongla positive result for Coronavirus. The trident made up of Barak, Caprari and Simeone is highly confirmed.
Sampdoria-Verona: where to see it on TV
Live TV from Sampdoria-Verona will be broadcast on Dazn. The live broadcast will start tomorrow at 15.00.
We also remind you that the Sampdoria-Verona match will be visible on Smart TVs latest generation compatible and, again via app, on all televisions connected to the TIMVISION BOX, to a PlayStation 4/5 or Xbox console (One, One S, One X, Series X, Series S) or to an Amazon Fire TV device Stick or Google Chromecast.