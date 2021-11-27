the probable formations for Fantasy Football and where to see it on TV

Sampdoria-Verona: the probable formations

As always, and therefore also for the probable formations of Sampdoria-Verona, we start with the hosts: Audero again in goal, ready to lead the four-man defensive line made up of Bereszynski, Yoshida, Colley and Augello. On the flanks in the midfield Candreva and Thorsby, in the median inside Ekdal and Adrien Silva. In attack he could go on the bench Gabbiadini, currently Caputo and Quagliarella are ahead.

In Verona, Montipò naturally confirmed in goal: in front of him the defensive trio made up of Dawidowicz, Gunter and Casale. In midfield, the owner Ilic should return alongside Miguel Veloso with Faraoni and Lazovic on the wings, out Hongla positive result for Coronavirus. The trident made up of Barak, Caprari and Simeone is highly confirmed.