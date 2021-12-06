the probable formations for Fantasy Football and where to see it on TV
Cagliari will host Torino in the 16th matchday of Serie A. Here is the match that will close this round of the championship as a postponement on Monday. Let’s see what they are together the probable formations of Cagliari-Turin:
The probable formations of Cagliari-Turin
Godin is recovered in Cagliari, returned to work in Asseminello with his teammates: the Uruguayan contends for a shirt with Ceppitelli in the center of the defense. Marin will find his place in the median, while the Grassi-Strootman duel remains open. Threatened Dalbert on the left, Deiola option always alive. Next Keita should be confirmed paired with Joao Pedro, from the Pavoletti bench.
In Turin here are Vojvoda and Ola Aina on the flanks, Singo disqualified while Ansaldi’s recovery phase continues. In the middle of the field confirmation for Lukic and Pobega. In defense Zima and Izzo play a jersey to complete the department with Buongiorno and Bremer. Forward Sanabria should be supported by Praet and Brekalo, the Croatian could in fact find his place from the beginning to the disadvantage of Pjaca.
Cagliari-Turin: where to see it on TV
The live TV of Cagliari-Turin will be broadcast on Dazn and on Sky Sport 1. The live broadcast will start today at 20.45.
We also remind you that the Cagliari-Turin match will be visible on Smart TVs latest generation compatible and, again via app, on all televisions connected to the TIMVISION BOX, to a PlayStation 4/5 or Xbox console (One, One S, One X, Series X, Series S) or to an Amazon Fire TV device Stick or Google Chromecast.