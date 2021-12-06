the probable formations for Fantasy Football and where to see it on TV

The probable formations of Cagliari-Turin

Godin is recovered in Cagliari, returned to work in Asseminello with his teammates: the Uruguayan contends for a shirt with Ceppitelli in the center of the defense. Marin will find his place in the median, while the Grassi-Strootman duel remains open. Threatened Dalbert on the left, Deiola option always alive. Next Keita should be confirmed paired with Joao Pedro, from the Pavoletti bench.

In Turin here are Vojvoda and Ola Aina on the flanks, Singo disqualified while Ansaldi’s recovery phase continues. In the middle of the field confirmation for Lukic and Pobega. In defense Zima and Izzo play a jersey to complete the department with Buongiorno and Bremer. Forward Sanabria should be supported by Praet and Brekalo, the Croatian could in fact find his place from the beginning to the disadvantage of Pjaca.