the probable formations for Fantasy Football and where to see it on TV
The probable formations of Empoli-Genoa
In Empoli, coach Andreazzoli must make up for Stojanovic’s absence due to disqualification, Fiamozzi ready to preside over the right wing. At the center of the rear guard the restored Romagnoli is looking for a place, as well as in the control room Ricci who has served his stop shift. The forward technician could still rely on Di Francesco paired with Pinamonti then supported by Henderson, towards a new bench therefore Bajrami.
In the Grifone, Caicedo’s time in attack starts from the 1st minute thanks to a muscle injury to Mattia Destro; Mr. Ballardini could support Pandev and then fix Galdames behind him, but the Ekuban and Traorè options remain alive. In the median confirmation for Sturaro with Badelj and Rovella. Four-way defense with Biraschi-Vasquez in the center and full-backs in Cambiaso and Criscito. Between the posts Sirigu. Vanheusden, Hernani, Bani, Fares, Maksimovic and Cassata are also unavailable.
Empoli-Genoa: where to see it on TV
Live Empoli-Genoa TV will be broadcast on Dazn and on Sky Sport Uno (Channel 201). The live broadcast will start today at 8.45 pm.
We also remind you that the Empoli-Genoa match will be visible on Smart TVs latest generation compatible and, again via app, on all televisions connected to the TIMVISION BOX, to a PlayStation 4/5 or Xbox console (One, One S, One X, Series X, Series S) or to an Amazon Fire TV device Stick or Google Chromecast.