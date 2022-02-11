The probable formations of Atalanta-Juventus: Allegri confirms the heavy trident

After an intense week of quarter-finals in the Italian Cup, which resulted in thunderous victories and surprising successes, but no extra time, all the Serie A teams are returning to thinking about the championship and the 25th round, which will develop over the next three days, ending Monday evening with the postponement of La Spezia. Below are the probable formations of Atalanta-Juventuscollected by TMW correspondents:

Pessina attacking midfielder in support of Malinovskyi and Muriel

The bad news continues for Gian Piero Gasperini. The Nerazzurri coach will have to do without Musso, disqualified, in place of Rossi. Three-way defense with Toloi, Demiral and Djimsiti, Palomino goes towards the forfeit due to the muscular problems accused against Fiorentina. In the control room, space for Koopmeiners and Freuler, with Zappacosta and Maehle on the outside lanes. In attack Gasp is on the safe side: Pessina on the trocar in support of Malinovskyi and Muriel. The troubles do not end for Duvan Zapata: the Colombian is evaluating the operation but even without surgery, the number 91 will have to face at least 3 months off.

Allegri confirms the Dybala-Vlahovic-Morata trident

A qualification for the semi-final of the Italian Cup reached at the last breath that charged the Juventus environment even more towards Sunday’s direct clash against Atalanta. Allegri ready to field, in front of Szczesny, Danilo and De Sciglio, favorite over Pellegrini and Alex Sandro, on the outside with De Ligt and Bonucci, ahead of Rugani, central. Locatelli takes back his place in the median as a starter, at his sides ready Zakaria and Rabiot, the latter favorite in the runoff with McKennie. In attack we go towards the trident seen against Verona made up of three forwards: Dybala, Vlahovic and Morata.