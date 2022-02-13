The probable formations of Atalanta-Juventus: Gasperini with the tandem, Allegri with the trident

Below are the probable formations of Atalanta-Juventuscollected by TMW correspondents:

▪ Atalanta-Juventus – Sunday, 8.45 pm, Gewiss Stadium

▪ Referee Maurizio Mariani, of the Aprilia section

▪ Classification: Atalanta 43 points, Juventus 45 points

▪ Direct TV by DAZN

How Atalanta arrives.

The bad news for Gian Piero Gasperini continues, starting from the door. The Nerazzurri coach will in fact have to do without Musso, who has been disqualified: Sportiello will be in his place. Three-way defense with Toloi, Demiral and Djimsiti (Palomino is also out). In the control room, space for Koopmeiners and Freuler, with Zappacosta and Maehle on the outside lanes. In attack Gasp chooses Pessina on the trocar to support Boga and Muriel.

How Juventus arrives.

A qualification for the semi-final of the Italian Cup reached at the last breath that has charged the Juventus environment even more towards the direct clash with Atalanta. Mister Allegri is ready to field, in front of Szczesny, Danilo and Alex Sandro, favored over Pellegrini and De Sciglio, on the outside with De Ligt and Bonucci, ahead of Rugani, central. Locatelli takes back his place in the median, on the sides of him Zakaria and Rabiot, the latter favorite in the runoff with McKennie. In attack we go towards the trident seen against Verona made up of the three forwards Dybala, Vlahovic and Morata.