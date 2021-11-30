The probable formations of Atalanta-Venice: Gosens still ko, it’s up to Maehle

Maximum attention for the last midweek round of the year in Serie A: the top-ranking teams are called upon to concentrate fully on the championship before the grand final of the cup groups. After the surprising results of the weekend, for many teams there is an opportunity to recover, while for others the management of energy and the consequent turnover begins. Here are the latest on Atalanta-Venice, collected by our correspondents.

▪ Atalanta-Venice – Tuesday 30 November, 6.30 pm, Gewiss Stadium

▪ Referee Alberto Santoro, of the Messina section

▪ Classification: Atalanta 28 points, Venice 15 points

▪ Direct TV by DAZN / Sky

Zapata still the owner, but Muriel is ready

Once the victory against Juventus has been filed, the Nerazzurri will take the field again with the aim of winning the entire stake against the lagoons. Some changes will be inevitable given the close match with Napoli, in defense Djimsiti, Demiral and Palomino will go ahead of Musso. Toloi, on the other hand, could start from the bench. In the middle of the field, an all-Dutch relay race with Koopmeiners ahead of De Roon, Freuler confirmed in the control room. On the outer lanes there is space for Zappacosta and Maehle, Pasalic can be seen again on the trocar. Ilicic, given the 180 ‘of inactivity in the matches with Young Boys and Juventus, is a candidate for a starting place next to Zapata. But beware of Muriel, the Colombian wants to take back the Goddess for good.

Aramu and Johnsen flank Henry in the trident

Mister Zanetti will have to do without Vacca for a heel inflammation, Sigurdsson for a sprained knee and Maenpaa for the usual back problems. There will probably be some new faces in the starting eleven for a logical consequence linked to turnover. The probable formation: Romero between the posts, the back four from right to left with Mazzocchi, Caldara, Ceccaroni and Molinaro in place of Haps; in midfield a line of three composed of Busio, Tessmann and Ampadu, in front of the trident formed by Aramu, Henry and Johnsen